I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

10
The Competition and Market Authority has launched a preliminary investigation against British American Tobacco Italia, Amazon Services Europe and Amazon Italia Customer Services. The investigation concerns the promotional activity connected with the sale of the Glo Hyper X2 device, the most recent model of heated tobacco product developed and marketed by British American Tobacco. It can be read in a press release. “Glo Hyper X2 is presented as an alternative to the traditional cigarette because it is a new generation smoking product, consisting of an electronic device in which a tobacco stick is inserted, which is heated to a high temperature, but not burned. The tobacco contains nicotine, a substance which has the capacity to induce addiction and which, in high concentrations, is harmful to health – reads the press release – In the messages advertising Glo Hyper X2 it is not made explicit, or it is stated inadequately, that its use involves the emission of nicotine; in some messages, indeed, it is explicitly stated that consumption is ‘without nicotine’. Similar information shortcomings concern the warning that the product is intended for an adult public”. “The omission and/or deception of this essential information in product promotional messages – continues the Authority – could lead consumers to take a different commercial decision from the one they would otherwise have taken, exposing them, and in particular minors, at the risk of unknowingly suffering damage to their health“. Amazon itself was also involved in the promotional activity of Glo Hyper X2 carried out on the Amazon.it website, as the direct seller of the product through its online platform.
(Public Policy)
CHI PAGA I BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
(Public Policy)
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW