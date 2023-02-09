Marco Cappato, together with Felicetta Maltese and Virginia Fiume, reported himself this morning – in Bologna, at the Carabinieri station in via Vascelli 2 – for “the help offered to Mrs. Paola aged 89 in Bologna, who died yesterday in Switzerland where he obtained voluntary assisted death”. The treasurer of the Luca Coscioni Association specifies that “although he did not accompany Mrs. Paola to Switzerland” he reported himself “as legal manager of the Civil Rescue organization, founded with Mina Welby and Gustavo Fraticelli, a reality that provides discriminated people in Italy information and, in some cases, logistical and financial assistance to obtain medical help for voluntary death”. “Paola – he continues – had to go abroad as she could not access ‘suicide assistance’ in Italy because, as has already happened to Massimiliano, Romano, parkinsonism, and Elena Altamira, an oncological patient, was not in possession of one of the requirements established by the sentence of the Consulta 242/2019 relating to the Cappato-Antoniani case, or was not ‘kept alive by life support treatments’.“In our country – it still recalls in a note from the Luca Coscioni Association – thanks to the civil disobedience of Cappato for the help provided to Fabiano Antoniani and therefore thanks to the sentence 242/19 of the Constitutional Court the ‘assisted suicide’ it is legally possible when the sick person who requests it is affected by an irreversible pathology, a source of physical or psychological suffering that he deems intolerable, fully capable of making free and informed decisions and, in fact, is kept alive by treatments of life support. These conditions and modalities must have been verified by the NHS, as happened in the case of Federico Carboni, who last June was able to access ‘assisted suicide’ without the help provided constituting a crime”.

“Since I retired, I have been helping people in need, to go to medical visits, to therapies. Also in this case, and as I did with Massimiliani, I have offered help at the request of sick people who experience intolerable discrimination”, explains Felicetta Maltese.

“There are no Serie A and Serie B patients. We will continue together with the civil rescue association.org, we have already made commitments with other patients already in the month of February. We are already 17 ready to risk prison and are by joining more and more volunteers. The more people join us, the more people we can help,” he says Virginia River, co-president of Eumans, a pan-European movement of citizens founded by Marco Cappato.

“It was a really important experience to be able to see with what determination Paola approached the moment in which she could affirm her choice even in limiting conditions. She was a woman full of will to live, but destroyed by pain. The reason so I agreed to help her is that people like her can’t do it alone, I have made my body and energy available.It is important to know that we are not alone, having become part of the Civil Rescue association we are today in 17 but the number will already grow in the next few days.And then there are those almost two million citizens to be honored who wanted a referendum on the issue but who have been denied the possibility of expressing themselves democratically – he continues – We will continue to fight until to a law that affirms the freedom of choice. Also in Europe with Eumans we will do everything possible to bring the need for good end-of-life laws to Europe”.

“We have filed the self-denunciation of Marco Cappato, Felicetta Maltese and Virginia Fiume, for the help provided to Mrs. Paola, who consciously chose to end her suffering yesterday. We have also filed – she confirms Philomena Gallo, lawyer and secretary of the Luca Coscioni Association for the freedom of scientific research, defender of Marco Cappato and coordinator of the legal study and defense college – a list of people who have joined the Civil Rescue Association, intending in turn to help people who will request it until a law is enacted that respects the wishes of the sick to choose and that allows them to proceed with end-of-life choices without distinction. We are at the disposal of the judiciary, we await developments”. “I underline the strong responsibility that Virginia and Felicetta have assumed. Many have already taken up the appeal. It is unheard of in the world that so many people take on such a great responsibility, thank you for being part of this organization, civil rescue.org of which I am the legal representative, which is why I am reporting myself”, he says Capped. “The goal is to stop the violence that the laws of the state continue to cause on the many people who suffer”, he reiterates.

(breaking latest news)