I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

In Italy, 7.7 million people over the age of 11 (equal to 20% of men and 8.7% of women) drank enough alcohol in 2021 to expose their health to risk .
Three and a half million people drank to get drunk and 750,000 were harmful consumers, i.e. those who consumed alcohol causing damage to their health, either physically or mentally. And if it is true that many values have decreased back to pre-pandemic levels, it is equally true that these were still high and that the decreases, almost always recorded for men and not for women, are far from achieving the Sustainable Health Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.
Taking the picture is, like every year, the National Alcohol Observatory (Ona) of the ISS, which revised the Istat data on the occasion of the Alcohol Prevention Day (Apd). “Alcohol consumption in Italy shows a return to pre-pandemic Covid-19 levels, even if women’s exposure to risk is growing , both very young and old – says Emanuele Scafato, director of Ona-Iss -.
In order to outline the roadmap for national but also targeted prevention, as effective as possible, it is necessary to intercept all consumers at risk, above all in support of the objectives of European and global strategies”. The picture of the 36 million alcohol consumers in Italy is full of details: 20 million men and 16 women, equal to 77% of males and 56% of females.
Ten and a half million Italians over the age of 18 drank alcohol every day. Among consumers at risk, young people are especially concerned (about 1,370,000 between 11 and 25 years of age, of which 620,000 are minors), women (about 2.5 million, up since 2014, with peaks of consumers at risk of 29 % among minors aged 16-17), the elderly (2.6 million, of which one in 3 and almost one in 10 over 65s are at risk: they go overboard on a daily basis and consume between meals). The 3.5 million binge drinker’, a term that indicates the ‘Saturday night high’, i.e. those who consume alcohol and spirits exceeding six glasses in a single evening. These are mainly males of all ages (83,000 are minors).
Here too there is a decrease towards 2020 levels, but not for women who are stable, therefore without any mention of a drop in consumption aimed at intoxication. Furthermore, there were 750,000 harmful consumers of alcoholic beverages, again down on the 830,000 in 2020. However, men are once again decreasing, but not women, for whom an increase continues to be recorded which has led to 300,000 female consumers with alcohol damage.
Of the 750,000 harmful consumers with alcohol use disorders (DUA) in need of treatment, only 8.5% were intercepted, for a total of 63,490 alcohol addicts treated by the services of the National Health System (NHS), with constant and worrying decrease. Finally, the situation in hospitals bears witness to what has been described so far.
In 2021, there were 35,307 accesses to emergency rooms, of which about 10% were requested by minors, for girls in double proportion compared to their peers, and 45,270 hospital discharges, both caused by alcohol, marking an increase in one year, respectively, by 20.2% and 4.2%.
(The Press)
