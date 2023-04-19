I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Payments of electricity and gas bills substantially respected in 2022 both in the free and protected markets. The first ARERA monitoring shows how last year – despite price levels never recorded before – the percentage of payments paid by households was 96.6% for the electricity sector and 94.6% for gas already in the first month following the invoice due date.This demonstrated how the system has basically held up, thanks to the consolidated regulatory framework and the measures implemented by the Government and the Authority to support businesses and households.“The monitoring conducted confirmed the extremely responsible behavior of Italian consumers, despite the presence of objective difficulties, confirming what we had already experienced in the COVID phase. The important effort of the government in terms ofresources injected into the system, in terms of bonuses and tariff concessions especially in the winter period, the attention of operators in dealing with difficult situations and the constant support action of consumer associations” says Stefano Besseghini, presidentARERA.

These are the results of the first data collection, regarding the rates of non-collection of turnover due in each month of 2022 (January 2022 – January 2023), which the Authority started on a sample of sales operators with over 100,000 points served for 2022 and expanded to operators with at least 50,000 customers from 2023.

An analysis to promptly assess the evolution of the phenomenon of arrears by end customers and the impact of the costs of the retail sale of electricity and natural gas, also in the light of the economic context of energy price trends.

For households, the free market and protection services show a similar trend for both electricity and gas. 75.2% of electricity bills and 78.5% of gas bills were collected by sellers within the deadline and 96.6% respectively in the first month after the deadline

and 94.6%.

In gas, the different trend for condominiums should be noted, for which payments by the due date are much lower (47%), to then go back up at a constant rate from month to month, exceeding 96% of turnover collected by sellers to the eleventh month after the deadline.

In the electricity sector, the figure for small and micro-enterprises is also significant (Low Voltage other uses), with the percentage of collections ranging from 71% for payments within the deadlines to 88% for payments within the first month.