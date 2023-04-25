I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

In recent years, free online returns have become a consumer expectation and an industry standard. However they risk becoming a much less common proposition, as iIn fact, return rates have increased due to the transition to online and the worsening economic context: this is what emerged from thewhich shows that the return rate of online purchases can often be as high as 30%, compared to less than 10% in-store.

Free returns, what do consumers think?

Free returns are often used to drive online sales and allow consumers to view purchases as trials rather than outright purchases. The so-called “bracketing” (ordering multiple variants of the same item), in fact, has become a common practice, especially for the clothing. However, according to the analysis, many retailers have already started to add surcharges to online returns in some markets, to offset costs and discourage “serial returners”.

According to the study, many customers turn up their noses when faced with returns commissions. In fact, more than three-quarters (76%) of the shoppers surveyed believe that returns should always be free. However the younger generations are in favor of paying them.

In fact, 39% of them say they would consider this possibility, compared to only 22% of the older ones. “Retailers must therefore find a careful balance with return costs – notes the analysis – they must discourage excessive returns without jeopardizing sales or losing customers to the competition”.

Shipping and sustainability

Closely linked to the issue of returns is the question of shipments. While three-quarters of retailers recognize the importance of sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of deliveries, less than a fifth (18%) see it as a key strategic objective for their business.

“Consumers are looking for solutions that allow them to save money, also due to the economic crisis and rising prices. Despite this, it is important to underline the attention especially of the younger generations for the environmental aspect – says Noelia Lázaro, Marketing Director of Packlink. – However, it should be emphasized that, although the possibility of free returns is important to encourage sales, there must be responsible consumption on the part of consumers”.

Among shoppers, the most price-sensitive are largely in favor of accepting longer delivery times (38%) and switching to “away from home” collection (34%), rather than paying extra to offset emissions (where only 7% would consider it).

In this regard, more than a third (34%) of consumers would be happy to switch to “ship to a collection point” or click and collect service for their online orders, compared to 25% in last year’s Benchmark Report. As well as providing a convenient and often free alternative to home delivery, delivering multiple online orders to one location on the go is also more environmentally friendly, as reducing the number of deliveries greatly reduces emissions.

(Consumer Help dated 04/24/2023)