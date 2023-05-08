I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

13
The update to 2022 of the annual waste management cost indices with reference base 2015=100 is published.
The waste management cost indices refer to the collection, treatment and disposal of waste and the recovery of materials (division 38 of the Ateco 2007). They are calculated with the Laspeyres formulation and fixed weighting system, referring to the year 2015.
These indices measure the trend over time of the production costs of waste management activities, with reference to the purchase of goods and services, the cost of employees and the cost of use of capital.
Between 2021 and 2022, the waste management cost index shows a growth of 4.5% which is the result of increases in the price of purchases of goods and services (+5.6%), personnel expenses ( +0.8%) and the user cost of capital (+8.6%).
Compared to the two economic sub-sectors that make up the total index, the +4.5% change in costs in 2022 is due to the +4.5% of the waste collection, treatment and disposal sector and the +4 .0% of that of material recovery.
The series from 2010 to 2022 of the index levels based on 2015=100, total and detailed separately by cost components and by economic sub-sector, are available in theStatistical Appendix attached to this Information Note.
CHI PAGA BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
The waste management cost indices refer to the collection, treatment and disposal of waste and the recovery of materials (division 38 of the Ateco 2007). They are calculated with the Laspeyres formulation and fixed weighting system, referring to the year 2015.
These indices measure the trend over time of the production costs of waste management activities, with reference to the purchase of goods and services, the cost of employees and the cost of use of capital.
Between 2021 and 2022, the waste management cost index shows a growth of 4.5% which is the result of increases in the price of purchases of goods and services (+5.6%), personnel expenses ( +0.8%) and the user cost of capital (+8.6%).
Compared to the two economic sub-sectors that make up the total index, the +4.5% change in costs in 2022 is due to the +4.5% of the waste collection, treatment and disposal sector and the +4 .0% of that of material recovery.
The series from 2010 to 2022 of the index levels based on 2015=100, total and detailed separately by cost components and by economic sub-sector, are available in theStatistical Appendix attached to this Information Note.
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
See also Green pass, from restaurants to gyms: where the vaccine is needed, where the swab is enough and what remains free