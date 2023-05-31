I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

According to preliminary estimates, in May 2023 the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis and of 7.6% on a monthly basis. on an annual basis, from +8.2% in the previous month.The deceleration of the inflation rate is primarily due to the slowdown on a trend basis in the prices of non-regulated energy goods (from +26.6% to +20.5%) and, to a lesser extent, of processed food (from +14.0% to +13.4%), Other goods (from +5.3% to +5.1%) and Transport-related services (from +6.0% to +5.5%) . These effects were only partially offset by the upward tensions in the prices of unprocessed food (from +8.4% to +8.9%) and housing services (from +3.2% to +3, 4%).“Core inflation”, excluding energy and fresh food, slows again, albeit slightly (from +6.2% to +6.1%), as does that excluding energy only (from +6.3%, recorded in April, to +6.2%).The growth on an annual basis in the prices of goods (from +10.4% to +9.5%) and, to a lesser extent, that of services (from +4.8% to +4.6%) was limited, leading the inflationary differential between the services and goods sectors at -4.9 percentage points, from -5.6 in April.The prices of food, home and personal care goods slow down in trend terms (from +11.6% to +11.3%), as do those of frequently purchased products (from +7.9 % to +7.1%).The cyclical increase in the general index is mainly due to the increase in the prices of unprocessed food (+1.5%), recreational, cultural and personal care services (+1.1%), processed food (+0.7%) and services relating to housing (+0.3%); these effects were only partially offset by the drop in the prices of unregulated energy products (-1.4%).The inflation acquired for 2023 is equal to +5.6% for the general index and +4.7% for the core component.Based on preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) increases by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 8.1% on an annual basis (decelerating from +8.7% in April).

The comment

In May, according to preliminary estimates, inflation starts to fall again, returning, after the rise recorded in April, to the level of March 2023 (+7.6%). The slowdown still appears to be strongly influenced by the dynamics of the prices of energy goods, in particular of the unregulated component, which are decreasing on a monthly basis. In the food sector, the prices of processed products show an attenuation of their growth on an annual basis, which contributes to the deceleration of core inflation (down to +6.1%). Lastly, the phase of slowdown in the growth trend in the prices of the “shopping cart” continues, which was +11.3% in May.

