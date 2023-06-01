I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

From 30 June 2023, users who have to resolve problems and disputes with their water and district heating supplier, before turning to a judge, will have to attempt conciliation at the Authority’s Conciliation Service, free and online. Any agreement signed between the parties will be enforceable; in the event of failure, the attempt at conciliation will become an indispensable condition for addressing the judge.Thus, the system of protections already active for electricity and gas is extended to the water and district heat sectors, for which the attempt at conciliation has been mandatory since 2017. In six years, the conciliation applications presented to the Authority in the energy resources have in fact doubled, going from over 10,000 to around 21,000 a year, reaching a positive resolution rate of 69% of completed procedures in 2022. A growing trend also recorded for the applications presented by users of the water service, although up to now it has been optional to attempt conciliation, which have gone from just over 300 in 2018 (year of activation of the Service for the sector) to over 3 thousand in 2022 Last year, thanks to ARERA’s Conciliation Service, domestic and non-domestic customers and users resolved disputes with suppliers of electricity, gas, water and district heating, obtaining or saving 21 million euros.

How does it work

From 30 June next, users of the water and district heating services will have to turn exclusively to conciliation for disputes not resolved with a complaint to the supplier. The Conciliation Service can be accessed for problems concerning, among other things, billing, consumption, payments and also for compensation requests. Issues relating to the water bonus are excluded, which are already managed today by the Consumer Desk with a dedicated service (the second instance complaint), those not envisaged by the Integrated Text on Conciliation (TICO), such as tax or fiscal issues, and those related to the quality of the resource.

The request to the Conciliation Service can be submitted after 50 days of sending the complaint for the water sector and 40 for district heating in the event of no response to the complaint or following a response deemed unsatisfactory.

The service is completely free, accessible from home or on the move, through the conciliazione.arera.it website, with identification using the public digital identity system (SPID) or electronic identity card (CIE), also through a delegate. In addition, the Conciliation Service app is also available on the Play Store and Apple Store, which allows you to access and manage all the contents of the online platform from your mobile device (smartphone and tablet), already usable from a fixed device (PC and notebook). quickly, comfortably and intuitively.

Finally, from 1 January 2024, all water sector managers and district heat operators will have to indicate on their website, on new contracts and in responses to non-resolving complaints of the problem raised by the user, in a clear and easily accessible way, the methods for activating the Conciliation Service of the Authority and any other out-of-court dispute resolution bodies in which they undertake to participate and whose procedure is free.

As an alternative to the ARERA Conciliation Service, pursuant to the TICO, it is possible to make use of the ADR bodies that meet the requirements of the Consumer Code and are registered in the Authority’s list, including joint conciliations, as well as the Chambers of Commerce adhering to the convention between ARERA and Unioncamere.