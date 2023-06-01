I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

8
The European Commission today decided to refer Italy to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully comply with a 2014 Court ruling on urban wastewater treatment. This is what emerges from the June package on infringements published today by the EU executive. “The Court found that Italy had breached its obligations under the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive as 41 agglomerations had failed to ensure that urban waste water was adequately collected and treated. Despite the considerable progress made, urban waste water is still not adequately treated in five agglomerations – writes the Commission – The lack of adequate waste water treatment systems for these five agglomerations poses significant risks to human health, inland waters and the marine environment in the areas sensitive environment where untreated wastewater is discharged”.”Full implementation of the standards set out in EU legislation is essential for the protection of human health and the natural environment. Despite the letter of formal notice ex Article 260 sent by the Commission to Italy on 17 May 2018, compliance has not yet been achieved in the five agglomerations mentioned above. This second referral to the Court may result in financial penalties.”
