I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

“Contemporary searches in about fifty private homes, commercial establishments and farms, seizures of products derived from light cannabis and computer material. What happened in Turin and Cuneo, in Milan and Monza, in Forlì and Rimini is nothing more than an intimidating action against the entire Light cannabis supply chain”. So in a note Massimiliano Iervolino, Giulia Crivellini and Igor Boni, secretary, treasurer and president of Radicali Italiani. “These operations – continue the top management of Radicali Italiani – aim to bring down a sector with the excuse of the presence in the analyzes of a quantity of the active ingredient ‘delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol’ such as to justify the ‘concrete doping capacity’ envisaged by the sector legislation as a limit criterion for the marketing of the product. The attack that Minister Salvini has repeatedly launched against light cannabis sees the ‘diligent’ response of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office. Our response is instead the defense of a sector that produces income, jobs, real economy and tax revenue. Our question is to ask the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the total cost of this operation which does not benefit anyone. We will make our lawyers available to support those who have suffered this oppression today State”. (Handle)

