I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Substantial stability for the gas bill for the typical household in protection for May consumption, marking -0.2% compared to April.

The slight decrease, despite the decrease in the average wholesale price last month, takes into account the gradual elimination of the UG2 discount component (‘bill decree’ DL 34/2023), used in the last year for the benefit of consumers to compensate for increases at times of higher gas prices.

As regards the component of the gas price to cover procurement costs (CMEMm), applied to customers still in protection, this is updated by ARERA as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market (the PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month.

For the month of May, which recorded a lower average wholesale price than that of April, the price of the gas raw material alone (CMEMm), for customers with contracts under protected conditions, is equal to 34. 06 €/MWh.

The overall update for the typical user, for consumption in the month of May compared to the previous month, is therefore determined by a drop in expenditure for natural gas, -13.2%, offset by the increase in general charges for the part linked to UG2, +13%. The tariff linked to the cost of transport and measurement remained unchanged. This determines the final -0.2% for the typical family.

In terms of final effects, gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (June 2022-May 2023) is approximately 1514 euros, gross of taxes, recording a -6.7% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the year previous (June 2021- May 2022).

Please note that the ‘bill decree’ no. 34 of 2023, for the second quarter of 2023 confirmed the reduction of VAT to 5% for gas and the zeroing of the remaining general system costs. In consideration of the constant reduction in wholesale gas prices, the negative rates of the UG2 tariff component, applied to consumption brackets up to 5,000 cubic meters per year, have instead been gradually reduced and with this update zeroed.



