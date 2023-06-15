I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

With the gradual end of the protected electricity and gas market for households and businesses, attention remains high on the behavior of sellers. In 2022, the year of transition towards the free market, many of the documentary control and inspection activities carried out jointly by the Guardia di Finanza and ARERA within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions were concentrated on electricity and gas sellers in 2001, which in particular involved the Special Unit of Goods and Services, a unit of the Command of the Special Departments of the Corps.Thanks to the checks carried out on over 1,600 companies, 1.2 million euros were recovered as part of the checks on the quality and safety of services, on the sustainability of the tariff system and on the protection of end customers; to these must be added recoveries of 1.6 million euros in the costs of contributing to the functioning of the Authority evaded by the operators and 2 million euros in fines imposed in 2022. In addition, an application for insinuation of liabilities for undue receipt was formulated of Cip/6 contributions for another 2 million euros and the recovered amount will be paid to Csea to reduce the need for general system charges to reduce bills.

From the checks on the correctness of the commercial practices and the conditions for the provision of the sales service in the free market, critical issues emerged regarding the switching procedures, the regulation regarding the transparency of billing documents and the fuel mix. On

the latter issue and on the offers of energy produced from renewable sources, on which numerous violations have been found, thanks to the availment of the Gse (resolved during 2022) it will be possible to extend future controls to all electricity sellers.

In detail, for the electricity sector, activities focused on service continuity and on the mechanism for the reintegration of general charges, paid by distribution companies but not collected, which had been introduced by the Authority as a guarantee for the benefit of users and of the system.

For the gas sector, on the other hand, the checks focused on the functioning of the emergency services of the distribution companies and on the application of the rules also aimed at protecting people and things from the risk of explosions, bangs and fires. And 2022 saw the lowest number of gas accidents on end-user facilities since the beginning of the historical series.

The activities aimed at guaranteeing consumer protection and the correct functioning of the market are also at the center of the 2023 activity programme, during which, through documentary checks and site inspections, both compliance with the costs declared by the companies for the

tariff recognition, and requests presented by vendors for recognition of general system charges not collected from end customers and already paid to distributors.

Finally, to protect households and small businesses, compliance with the mandatory conditions established by the Authority for PLACET standard supply offers will be verified, among other things, and, for customers in disadvantaged conditions, the correct disbursement of social light bonuses it’s gas.