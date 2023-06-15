I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

14
The Genoese Alfredo Ossino, 59-year-old head marshal of the Guardia di Finanza, on leave since 2007 due to a serious spinal pathology, dedicated his entire career to the fight against substances working at the Anti-drug Operations Group, then his personal story the has led to a close understanding of medical cannabis. In “Cannabis. The true story of an anti-drug agent”, out today by Edizioni Effetto (with a preface by Antonella Soldo, coordinator of Meglio Legale, the campaign for the legalization of cannabis), Ossino tells his personal story and how the his view on the use of cannabis, a substance he has hunted for years, has totally changed. Between documentation, testimonies of other patients, current legislation and controversies, the author opens a debate on a topic as current as it is necessary for the health and life of many people. Ossino was initially diagnosed with arthrosis of the cervical spine which worsened in a few years and, following checks at the Military Hospital, he was diagnosed with cervical spondyloarthrosis with markedly functional stenosis with chronic neurogenic suffering. The Military Medical Commission, after the necessary checks and given the progressive progress and aggravation of the pathology, decided to leave him officially due to service. At that time Ossino fought with excruciating neuropathic pain, his life was reduced to sleepless nights and chronic malaise which heavily affected his mood, self-esteem and social relationships, translating, in his case, into profound loneliness and depression. Various attempts at treatment, increasingly strong and based on opiates, not only did not contribute to the achievement of well-being, but numbed his mind, taking away his lucidity. Five years after his discharge, the Military Medical Commission ascertained a further aggravation of the pathology: Cervico-dorso-lumbo-sacral spondylarthrosis with multiple disc disorders with functional incidence and clinical signs of reticulopathy. Ready to do anything to achieve peace of mind, he decides to try medical cannabis therapy, which has been legal in Italy for fifteen years. Ossino finally finds an effective therapy but comes up against “an inconsistent legislation, daughter of strong social and cultural prejudices”, he denounces, and, consequently, also with a health system that does not deepen the information relating to therapeutic consumption. As the events of other patients have shown, including Walter De Benedetto, medical cannabis is scarce in Italy and it is very difficult to find doctors who are adequately informed and willing to prescribe. Ossino even comes to rely on the black market, in order to defeat physical pain and depression. “The spirit of survival and the attachment to life is stronger than any law. I violated the law to have one hope of life. The last one” he writes in his book.
