I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

The prices of fruit and vegetables are expected to increase between 15 and 20%. This is the estimate made by Italmercati, the network of companies that brings together the main national wholesale markets. As reported in Il Sole 24 Ore, the highest prices would concern fresh seasonal fruit, including apricots, cherries, peaches and nectarines. Cherries are currently among the most significant cases of price increases. Which, as the newspaper reports, in some Italian cities have exceeded 10 euros per kilo, even reaching 15/18 euros.The causes of the increase in fruit and vegetable prices are generally to be found in bad weather, in the floods that hit Emilia-Romagna last month and in inflation. High prices inevitably lead to a drop in demand: in fact, Italmercati recorded -8% in the first quarter of 2023.

(Alimentando.info)