Home » I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY
Health

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

by admin
The prices of fruit and vegetables are expected to increase between 15 and 20%. This is the estimate made by Italmercati, the network of companies that brings together the main national wholesale markets. As reported in Il Sole 24 Ore, the highest prices would concern fresh seasonal fruit, including apricots, cherries, peaches and nectarines. Cherries are currently among the most significant cases of price increases. Which, as the newspaper reports, in some Italian cities have exceeded 10 euros per kilo, even reaching 15/18 euros.
The causes of the increase in fruit and vegetable prices are generally to be found in bad weather, in the floods that hit Emilia-Romagna last month and in inflation. High prices inevitably lead to a drop in demand: in fact, Italmercati recorded -8% in the first quarter of 2023.

(Alimentando.info)

CHI PAGA BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
See also  Passion and quality are the secrets for international success

You may also like

The Asian trick to eliminate corns and calluses...

the incredible way to break bad eating habits...

Endometriosis could be treated with an antibiotic –...

Mouth cancer: the alarm bells

Lycopene: A powerful antioxidant for health

What are the foods that interfere with the...

Piccioli, confirmed by the Higher Institute of Health...

Recruitments in ministries and justice reform, green light...

Tiredness and exhaustion: what are the remedies (at...

Headaches, what happens in your brain when you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy