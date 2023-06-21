I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

A new alliance is born in Italy to counter the rise of synthetic food and defend the culture of quality food. There are currently 38 organizations that are part of it: Acli, AcliTerra, Adusbef, Anpit, Asi, AssoBio, Centro Consumatori Italia, Cia, Cna, Città del Vino, Città dell’Olio, Codacons, Codici, Consulta District of Food , Ctg, Coldiretti, Demeter, Ecofuturo, Ewa, Federbio, Federparchi, Fipe, Qualivita Foundation, Una Foundation, UniVerde Foundation, Globe, Greenaccord, Gre, Italia Nostra, Kyoto Club, Consumer League, Masci, Consumer Movement, Naturasi, Salesiani per the social, Slow food Italy, Unpli, Wilderness.

The first objectives are to sign a Manifesto, to explain the reasons and aims of the project, and to open a dialogue with institutions, associations, the scientific world, businesses and citizens to start the battle against synthetic and artificial food. It is about “An assumption of responsibility”, explain the Organizations, “in the search for technical and value-based reasons to counter the real risks of desertification of the countryside, financial speculation and patent monopoly together with alarming concerns for the health of consumers”.

(Feeding-info of 06/20/2023)

