Home » I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY
Health

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

by admin

A new alliance is born in Italy to counter the rise of synthetic food and defend the culture of quality food. There are currently 38 organizations that are part of it: Acli, AcliTerra, Adusbef, Anpit, Asi, AssoBio, Centro Consumatori Italia, Cia, Cna, Città del Vino, Città dell’Olio, Codacons, Codici, Consulta District of Food , Ctg, Coldiretti, Demeter, Ecofuturo, Ewa, Federbio, Federparchi, Fipe, Qualivita Foundation, Una Foundation, UniVerde Foundation, Globe, Greenaccord, Gre, Italia Nostra, Kyoto Club, Consumer League, Masci, Consumer Movement, Naturasi, Salesiani per the social, Slow food Italy, Unpli, Wilderness.
The first objectives are to sign a Manifesto, to explain the reasons and aims of the project, and to open a dialogue with institutions, associations, the scientific world, businesses and citizens to start the battle against synthetic and artificial food. It is about “An assumption of responsibility”, explain the Organizations, “in the search for technical and value-based reasons to counter the real risks of desertification of the countryside, financial speculation and patent monopoly together with alarming concerns for the health of consumers”.

(Feeding-info of 06/20/2023)

CHI PAGA BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW

See also  Diet, what you must not do if you really want to lose weight: the mistake we all make

You may also like

Cherries, a concentrate of health and well-being in...

“Radical universalism” – a review in seven lines...

“The old health system is in crisis, treating...

Transfer market – Newcastle try Milan and Tonali:...

Separation: In these moments, the ground is pulled...

Respiratory health deteriorates due to pollution and climate...

Eating five walnuts a day: this is what...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

A hidden mechanism links cancer and diabetes. «...

a diet rich in omega-3s could slow the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy