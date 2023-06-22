I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Not only are data on abortions included in data relating to health, the dissemination of which is prohibited, but ”Law 194 of 1978 provides for a strict confidentiality regime”. The Privacy Guarantor has fined Roma Capitale 176,000 euros and Ama, an in-house company entrusted with the management of cemetery services, 239,000 euros for having disseminated the data of women who had suffered an abortion, indicating them on affixed tags on the burials of fetuses at the Flaminio Cemetery. Warning for ASL Roma 1.

The story had hit the headlines in October 2020. According to the reference discipline, the “products of conception” under the age of 20 weeks, underlines the Privacy Guarantor, can only be buried at the request of the “parents”. while burial is always foreseen for the “still born”. For “abortifacient products”, on the other hand, burial is in any case ordered by the health facility after 24 hours, even without a request from the parents.

The investigation by the Guarantor revealed that ”the illicit diffusion originated from a communication of data carried out in violation of the principle of minimisation”. ”The ASL Rm1 had sent the documentation with the women’s identification data to the cemetery services – the Guarantor reports – The information was then reported in the cemetery registers (potentially determining the possibility of extracting the list of those who had of pregnancy in all hospital structures in the area) and on crosses, despite the specific legislation providing that, for affixing the plate on the memorial stone, the information to be indicated must be that of the deceased; therefore such information cannot in any way be assimilated to that concerning women who have had a pregnancy termination”.

In addition to having applied the sanction against Roma Capitale and Ama, the Guarantor has therefore ordered the Health Authority to no longer report the “unencrypted” personal details on the transport and burial authorizations and on the medico-legal certificates.

In the provision, the Authority also indicated to the Local Health Authority certain technical and/or organizational measures (such as the obscuring of women’s identification data, pseudonymisation or data encryption) which would guarantee the possibility of identifying with certainty the product of conception and the place of her burial, without allowing, in a direct way, to trace the identity of the woman. In view of the principle of accountability, the choice and adoption of the measures is in any case the responsibility of the ASL, which is required to communicate them to the Guarantor within 60 days.

(beraking latest news)

CHI PAGA BRING

the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)

Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful

DONATE NOW

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

