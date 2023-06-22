I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

“I’m Emanuele, I’m 32 and last Sunday I suffered serious public discrimination. My only ‘fault’? Being a blind boy”. No, unfortunately this is not a joke in bad taste. We consider ourselves members of an evolved, unifying society, in some respects almost accessible, but then things like the one that happened to Emanuele happen, and suddenly, everything collapses.

Chiavari. It is Sunday 18 June when Emanuele, together with his mother Loredana and his little sister Lara decide to spend a relaxing morning at the sea. For Emanuele, the sea is a place of leisure, one of those places where he feels free. For him, water is a faithful friend, in which he feels completely at ease, without barriers or obstacles that could put him in difficulty. The three go to a public beach in Chiavari, find space in the third row. The first two, in fact, are occupied by bathers who have left chairs, sunbeds, umbrellas and towels unattended since the first light of the morning. After a while Emanuele wants to take a bath, and so far nothing strange. At that point, his mother takes him by the arm and accompanies him towards the shore. To prevent Emanuele from colliding with the deck chairs positioned in the front row, Loredana moves them slightly to facilitate the passage of her son. After this natural and inconsequential gesture, the tranquility of a Sunday morning like any other is torn apart by the gratuitous intervention of a gentleman, probably a tourist, who, turning to Emanuele’s mother, exclaims “don’t exaggerate”. At that point, Loredana, displaced and bewildered, asks for explanations, emphasizing how the gesture of making room between the beds was done simply to prevent her blind son from colliding with them. At that point the wife of this gentleman intervenes, who lets herself go to such a low-level comment that just writing it makes her skin crawl. “A person who cannot see on this beach must not come”. But do we really have to witness such a scene in 2023?

Loredana is speechless. This lady’s sentence is a sharp blade. Emanuele closes in a deafening silence. He was told that as a person with a visual impairment he doesn’t have the opportunity to go to a public beach. He was humiliated in front of everyone and a whole category of people were publicly trampled on with him. People who struggle every day with great difficulty to have a role in this society.

Minutes go by and Loredana cannot accept what happened. With the lump in his throat he forces himself and decides to call the police, who arrive and talk to both Emanuele and the two gentlemen who without a fight have remained serenely on the beach enjoying their sunny Sunday by the sea. In the afternoon Emanuele feels bad. The boy cries, suffers, vomits. He feels wrong, different, humiliated. That lady’s sentence torments him. At that point the mother decides to take him to the emergency room. Li Emanuele will be followed impeccably by the medical staff, they take care of him and try to reassure him. From a clinical point of view, he will ‘only’ get away with three days of prognosis, but from a moral and psychological point of view who will heal this wound? As people belonging to this category we feel heartbroken, indignant, dejected and frustrated by what happened. Words have a deep weight, time may heal the wound, but the humiliation will never go away.

Emanuele and his mother will present a complaint and proceed through legal proceedings, but today what matters most to us is to strongly denounce this fact and remember how the life of a person with visual impairment is made up of fears, anxieties, insecurities. Everything a person achieves he does through sacrifice, acceptance and personal battles. There is a hard and tiring path to reach a level of autonomy, years of rehabilitation and stratagems, and then a person arrives who suddenly brings everything down with a sentence. Emanuele is hurt, disappointed and angry and he doesn’t want to go back to this beach anymore, we’ll take him back there and tell him to go back to the ‘crime scene’ with his head not held high, but very high, however, with this episode, today we all lose. It is the defeat of a society that judges and issues sentences without realizing how much words can destroy people’s certainties.

(Niccolò Pagliettini, president of the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired of the Chiavari section on Piazza Levante on 06/22/2023)

