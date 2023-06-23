I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

When they prevented him from entering the club, he thought he had ended up in a candid camera, the situation was so surreal. “With those crutches you could fall”, the excuse pulled out by the security officer. But Paolo Capasso, amputee football player for the national team, didn’t give up and insisted, pointing out that in a full club anyone could lose their balance. He hoped he had succeeded and instead the alternative proposed by the staff was even more humiliating: “Okay, we’ll give you a table but you pay 200 euros and you stay seated all evening”. Far too much for those who, like Capasso, wanted to spend an evening with friends in a well-known club in Marina di Pietrasanta, an area that the young athlete has always frequented without any problems, discos included. After all, he knows the theme of architectural barriers well as he is testimonial of the ‘Luccasenzabarriere’ association, a reality that among the various missions has that of mapping the territories to find any obstacles for the disabled.

It was the association itself that brought to light what has been called “a case of serious discrimination”. “A horrible experience: being blocked at the entrance to a place of entertainment and leisure for everyone – says Capasso, who had presented himself with four friends – shouldn’t happen in 2023. After being looked up and down, the ‘the security officer told me ‘so I can’t let you in with crutches.’ An absurd situation, as with crutches I entered discos and pubs in Versila. Then the alleged owner intervened, saying that only those who could enter he had booked, up to offering us a table for ten people for 200 euros while there were 5 of us. At that point we left”. ‘Luccasenzabarriere’ announces that it wants to wait for a move by the club owners, “otherwise – says the president Domenico Passalacqua – we will sue them for violation of human rights on the basis of article 3 of the Constitution”.

But the owners, who have literally fallen from the clouds, intend to meet Capasso and apologize to him: “We were dumbfounded and dissociate ourselves from what happened. We rely on a cooperative to manage security and make selections. For example, if there is a drunk or ‘overworked’ person, this is not let in. In 35 years of activity we have never had problems, not even at the beach establishment behind it, where we welcome two disabled people. We want to meet the boy to apologize to him”. A soothing gesture well received by the mayor of Pietrasanta Alberto Giovannetti: “I am sorry and saddened by what happened, but also relieved by the apologies presented by the business owners. Ours is an open and welcoming city and together with ‘Luccasenzabarriere’ we have mapped the level of accessibility of the historic center and the bathing establishments, up to the inclusive games in public parks. I would be happy if Capasso would come back to visit us, not so much to forget an episode that I am sure will not repeat itself, but to see the work done in these years on the accessibility front”.

(Daniele Masseglia in La Nazione of 06/23/2023)

