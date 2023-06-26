I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

The decrease in fertility, the increase in the average life span and the aging trend of the population. These are the three significant phenomena due to the demographic transformations that have taken place in Italy in recent years. Istat says so in the new edition of ‘Noi Italia’. Positive signals are recorded for the migratory dynamics, increasing compared to 2020.

Fertility, which has been declining for several years, will increase slightly in 2021 (1.25 children per woman), while the average age at childbirth rises to 32.4 years and is among the highest in Europe.

Life expectancy at birth in 2022 is 80.5 years for men and 84.8 for women.

After the sharp decline in weddings in 2020, due to the pandemic, in 2021 there were 180,416 weddings, 86.3% more than the previous year.

In 2021, separations and divorces recorded an increase of 22.5% and 24.8% respectively, compared to the year of the pandemic.

In 2022, the old age index will continue to increase, reaching 187.6 elderly people for every hundred young people.

Italy is one of the “oldest” countries in the EU.

As of 1 January 2022, the resident population in Italy amounts to 59,030,133 individuals.

In 2021, the direct and indirect consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on demographic dynamics observed in 2020 are joined by the recessionary effects due to the drop in births.

The decrease in the resident population (-0.3% compared to the previous year) is largely due to natural dynamics.

Positive signals are recorded for the migratory dynamics, increasing compared to 2020.

In Italy, as of 1 January 2022, there are around 5 million foreign citizens, who make up 8.5% of the resident population.

83.8% of foreign citizens residing in Italy are concentrated in the Centre-North.

Non-EU citizens legally present in Italy, at the beginning of 2022, are around 3 million and 561 thousand.

In 2021, compared to the previous year, new residence permits issued were more than double (+127%).

In 2022, the unemployment rate of foreign citizens (12.0%) is higher than that of Italian citizens (7.6%).

In 2022, the employment rate of foreigners (64.2%), despite the more intense growth, is still lower than that of natives (64.9%). (HANDLE).

