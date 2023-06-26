I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Consumption of food by Italian families is down, while meals away from home or the use of home delivery of food is on the rise. This is what emerges from an in-depth study by the Confindustria Study Centre. “In 2022 – we read – Italian household consumption grew by 4.6%, above analysts’ expectations. Down at the end of the year (-1.7%), they began to expand again in the first quarter of 2023 (+0 .5%), although they are still below the pre-Covid level (-1.2%). This positive aggregate figure, however, hides a strong heterogeneity of trajectories”, notes, with an in-depth analysis, the Confindustria Study Center. The consumption of goods is “weak” and “a sluggish dynamic” characterizes durable goods and above all non-durable goods”. In particular – he explains – “Italian household spending on food is in sharp decline (-3.7% in 2022; -8.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the first of 2021), in contrast with many other expenditure items. This acted as a ballast to the rise in total consumption, also considering the weight of food spending equal to 14% (second only to spending on housing, water and energy, 23%)”.

In the “opposite direction” spending on services with “a strong rebound in 2022 (+8.8%), although still below pre-Covid values ​​(-3.9%)”. In the post-pandemic, “the pent-up demand for Covid, released in 2022, may have held back food, thanks to the desire to recover meals away from home (accounted for as services, not goods). A replacement of ‘meals at home’ with restaurant services may also have been dictated by the dynamics of relative prices, in favor of the latter (+11.4% annual increase in food prices, +6.5% for restaurants)”. Furthermore, “the spread with the pandemic of delivery services of home-ready meals, spending the same amount, raises that in ‘restaurants’ and lowers that in food. There could then be an ‘income effect’: less well-off families who have accumulated less excess savings in 2020-21, now suffer greater erosion of real income (given that inflation is from energy): this may result in a more negative impact on food consumption, which represents a greater share of their expenditure (26.0 % in the lowest quintile, 14.4% in the highest)”. Consumption “is moving towards more sustainable behaviors (less food waste) and common habits among young people (more meals away from home)”. As for the prospects for 2023, “food consumption will still be affected by price tensions. It is probable that spending on services will also slow down, as the effects of the recovery” of the pre-pandemic levels fade (and the extra savings ). “The cut in food consumption can have negative effects on Italian industry: the production of the sector, in fact, is declining (-2.7% in April from January). And exports, sluggish, do not seem to compensate, given that consumption in European markets is also down”. (HANDLE).

