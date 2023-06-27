I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

9
The President of the Competition and Market Authority, Roberto Rustichelli, illustrated the Annual Report on the activity carried out in 2022 to the Chamber today.
The President of the Competition and Market Authority, Roberto Rustichelli, illustrated the Annual Report on the activity carried out in 2022 to the Chamber today.
Documents
Presentation of the President Roberto Rustichelli
Relation Annual on the activity carried out in 2022
CHI PAGA I BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW