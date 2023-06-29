I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Yes to the particular tenuousness of the fact for the domestic cultivation of cannabis, bordering on the typical indictable conduct. Thus the third penal section of the Supreme Court in sentence no. 23520/2023.

In the case, the defendant was acquitted of the crime under Articles 81 code pen. and 73 of Presidential Decree 309 of 1990, as it is not punishable pursuant to 131-bis of the cod. pen., in relation to the cultivation of five Indian hemp plants, of variable height between 20 and 40 cm.

However, the prosecutor appeals to the Cassation, complaining of the violation of art. 131-bis of the code pen., since, according to him, the defendant had started a professional activity of Indian hemp cultivation, adopting every specific implementation method suitable for the success of the operation, putting in place specific precautions and employing techniques of particular value, symptom of an in-depth study of the matter and certainly not of a sporadic nature of the conduct.

The judges blame him. And they recall the principle, already enunciated by the United Sections (n. 12348/2019), according to which “the crime of cultivation of drugs, due to lack of typicality, does not include the cultivation activities of minimum dimensions carried out at home, which, for the rudimentary techniques used, the small number of plants, the very modest quantity of product that can be obtained, the lack of further indications of their inclusion in the drug market, appear to be destined exclusively for the personal use of the grower”.

The United Sections themselves underline that “there is a grading of the punitive response with respect to the cultivation of narcotic plants, in its various meanings: a) domestic cultivation must be considered lawful, for the purpose of self-consumption – under the conditions listed above – for lack of typicality, as well as industrial cultivation which, at the end of the complete process of plant development, does not produce narcotic substance, due to lack of concrete offensiveness; b) the possession of narcotic substance exclusively intended for personal consumption, even if obtained through a domestic cultivation that is criminally lawful, remains subject to the administrative sanction regime of art. 75 of Presidential Decree 309 of 1990; c) article 131-bis of the penal code still applies to cultivation that is criminally lawful, if the conditions exist for deeming it particular tenuousness, as well as, gradually, art. 73, paragraph 5, of Presidential Decree 309 of 1990, if the conditions exist for deeming the fact less serious”.

In this case, in the light of the ways in which the deed was committed, the judge of first instance correctly considered the particular tenuousness of the deed, on the basis of logical and coherent considerations and, therefore, unquestionable in terms of legitimacy.

On closer inspection, the conduct is placed “at the limit of the same typicality taken into consideration of the incriminating provision: for the negligible number of plants, for the total quantity of obtainable doses, for the rudimentary methods of cultivation, for the absence of criminal records and of other elements from which to deduce the destination for drug dealing or the insertion of the subject in the drug market”.

Therefore, dal Palazzaccio concludes, “the elements taken into consideration by the judge make it possible to consider a fortiori the cause of non-punishment pursuant to article 131-bis of the penal code applicable, in the face of a claim by the appellant that appears direct to obtain a substantial re-evaluation of the merits of the matter, outside the limits established by Article 606 of the Code of Criminal Procedure”. The appeal is therefore inadmissible.

