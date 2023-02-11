A meeting to collect the testimonies of those who want to lead an independent life but find themselves in enormous difficulty, first of all due to the insufficient contribution they receive, also in light of the new contractual increase of 9% in the salaries of personal assistants.The meeting will take place

In order to make our difficulties known to the outside as well and in view of future desirable new awareness-raising and protest actions, the match will be fully resumed to be able to then draw one or more videos to spread as much as possible.

Independent Life Association ONLUS ETS APS