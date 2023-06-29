I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Electricity bill for the standard family under protection substantially unchanged (+0.4%) in the third quarter of 2023.

For the next quarter, the strengthening of the electricity and gas social bonuses for families with an Isee level of up to 15,000 euros (30,000 euros for large families) has been confirmed, as envisaged by the Government in the decree approved at the meeting of the Council of Ministers on 27 June. Intervention that joins those relating to gas, with the confirmation of the zeroing of general charges and the VAT reduction to 5%, as well as for heat and district heating management.

The prices of raw materials appear to have relatively stabilized in the first half of 2023, after the strong growth recorded in 2022. The performance of the energy markets saw wholesale gas prices drop sharply in the current quarter, thanks to a abundant compared to the demand, which made it possible to reach a level of European storages of over 70% of capacity. However, the drop in prices stopped in June, also due to some critical issues due to the unavailability of some Norwegian production infrastructures. For the summer quarter, even if there are no particular tensions in the European market, the increase in temperatures and the consequent increase in demand could lead to a rise in prices, especially if the demand for LNG from the two main Asian importers (China and Japan) were to show signs of strong recovery.

In this context, in the second quarter of 2023, despite a sustained CO2 price, wholesale electricity prices (PUN) also moved downwards: based on preliminary data, they recorded a drop of approximately 27% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Current forecasts indicate substantial price stability for the third quarter of 2023. “We are in a very delicate phase and very difficult to ‘read’, looking ahead to next winter. The recent increase in some indicators tells us of a market that has no still found its normality – says the president of ARERA, Stefano Besseghini – The energy saving and efficiency solutions that, as consumers, we can adopt to influence demand and therefore prices remain fundamental”.

On the basis of the calculation method introduced last July by the ARERA (resolution 374/2022/R/gas) the price of gas for customers still under protection, for gas consumed in the month of June, will be published on 4 July 2023 (second working day, after the end of the reference month).

Effects on the electricity bill

The trend in wholesale prices over the last year and their continued high levels is still reflected in the overall expenditure on the electricity bill. In terms of final effects, expenditure for the typical family in the rolling year [2] (between 1 October 2022 and 30 September 2023) will be around 1,150 euros, +7.3% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (1 October 2021- 30 September 2022). Therefore, the support provided by the energy social bonuses in support of families is still relevant. These are paid directly in the bill to all eligible families, provided they have an ISEE valid during 2023 and within the threshold of 15,000 euros (30,000 euros for large families with at least 4 dependent children).

In this regard, please note that the ISEE is valid for the calendar year and it is therefore important to resubmit the Single Substitute Declaration (DSU) to obtain certification for 2023.

The components of the bill

In detail of the individual components in the bill, for electricity the change of +0.4% in the final price of the typical family, which is thus 23.85 euro cents per kWh, is substantially linked to the slight increase in the PE component to cover electricity purchase costs (+1.7%), in addition to a slight increase in the PD component to cover dispatching prices (+0.7%), with a reduction in the PPE component for the equalization fee (-1.3%) and a reduction in general system charges (-0.7%). The regulated network tariffs (Transportation, distribution and metering) remain unchanged.

Also published data on the ‘average customer’

On the occasion of the recent analyzes carried out on electricity consumption, the opportunity emerged to combine the typical family with annual consumption of 2,700 kWh, which has always been used as a reference index for the quarterly update of the protection conditions, with the domestic customer with average consumption found equal to 2,000 kWh/year.

Therefore, the data on the updating of the electricity bills for the protected domestic customer calculated on the consumption of 2,000 kWh/year will also be available on the ARERA website, in addition to those of the typical 2,700 kWh/year family.

All the details of the update are available in the attachment Data sheet.

CHI PAGA I BRING

the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)

Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful

DONATE NOW

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

