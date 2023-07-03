I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Sustainability costs money, but it is a cost that more and more subjects are willing to bear in the awareness that no change, no evolution, is without a counterpart. It is an evaluation suggested by the data of a new survey by Ipsos for the 2023 edition of the CSR and social innovation show, held in May 2023.

Well the 46% of Italians – is highlighted in the survey – is ready to make lifestyle changes that benefit the environment, for example by using less energy, eating less meat or limiting single-use plastics.

And 31% are willing to make sustainable purchases, even if it impacts their finances.

The overall results of the report will be previewed at the national edition of the CSR and social innovation exhibition, on 4 October at the Bocconi University in Milan, during the first of three days of meetings and discussions dedicated to the topic “Living the Change”.

The first data released, however, already define an increasingly well-established trend: for most citizens it is clear that the sustainable transition has a cost, and that pursuing it requires and will require diverting resources from other areas or increasing the tax levy, or even both.

And he doesn’t hold back, committing himself for some time in daily life to pursue a more sustainable lifestyle: 89% of families are committed to separate waste collection, 88% to saving energy, 87% to reducing water consumption. In addition, 60% buy organic products, albeit with a wide gap between those who do it habitually (19%) and those who “enough” (41%).

The picture is identical in the choice of fair trade products, which stands at 56% with 17% regular consumers and 39% who diversify their purchase more.

“What hasn’t changed, however, is the awareness that living through change is demanding and requires breaking one’s habits – comments Andrea Alemanno, principal of Ipsos Strategy3 – Many feel ready to ‘move’, but this ideal disposition is held back by negative consequences, if compared with an effect that is not equally certain. In fact, for 58% of Italians it will be impossible to carry out energy, environmental, digital and social transitions without having negative repercussions on some members or sectors of society. Almost half, 45%, expect limited and manageable impacts, and only 18% believe the benefits will far outweigh the inconveniences. Accelerating this transformational phase is key.”

The maturation of a collective awareness of the transitions underway is therefore accelerating and the CSR and social innovation show is a witness and actor of this change of speed: with the CSR Giro d’Italia, in 2023, it has in fact brought sustainability to center stage in 10 Italian cities, involving 113 different organisations, 133 speakers and over 2300 participants who took part in the debates both live and online.

