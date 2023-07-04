I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

The General Government Account and estimates for households and corporations presented in this press release are part of the Quarterly Institutional Sector Accounts. The data relating to public administrations are commented in raw form, those relating to households and companies in seasonally adjusted form.

In the first quarter of 2023, the net debt of the PAs as a ratio to GDP was equal to -12.1% (-11.3% in the same quarter of 2022).

The primary balance of public administrations (debt net of interest expense) was negative, with an impact on GDP of -8.8% (-7.6% in the first quarter of 2022).

The current balance of public administrations was also negative, with an impact on GDP of -6.0% (-5.9% in the first quarter of 2022).

The tax burden was 37.0%, down by 0.9 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year.

The disposable income of consumer households increased by 3.2% compared to the previous quarter, while final consumption expenditure grew by 0.6%.

Households’ propensity to save was 7.6%, up by 2.3 percentage points compared to the previous quarter.

Against substantial price stability (+0.1% the cyclical change in the implicit consumption deflator), household purchasing power grew by 3.1%.

The profit share of non-financial corporations, at 43.7%, decreased by 0.9 percentage points from the previous quarter.

The investment ratio of non-financial corporations, at 24.0%, decreased by 0.3 percentage points from the previous quarter.

The comment

In the first quarter of 2023, the debt of the PAs as a ratio of GDP showed a worsening compared to the same quarter of 2022 due to the lower incidence of revenues, reflected in a reduction in the tax burden.

The purchasing power of households increased by 3.1% compared to the previous quarter, thanks to the significant slowdown in price dynamics. The propensity to save of households, while continuing its decline in trend terms, marked the first increase in economic terms after several quarters of decline, settling at 7.6%.

The profit share of non-financial corporations marked the first cyclical decline since the first quarter of 2021, reaching 44.6%. The investment rate also recorded a slight decrease due to the slowdown in investment spending.



CHI PAGA BRING

the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)

Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful

DONATE NOW

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

