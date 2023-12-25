I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

There is a new syringe exchange machine in via 78esimo Reggimento Lupi di Toscana, municipality of Scnadicci, metropolitan city of Florence. The device was installed to replace the previous device which dated back to the 1990s and was placed in that spot to avoid the promiscuous use of syringes by drug addicts and thus reduce the risk of contagion from diseases.

The previous syringe exchange machine was replaced with a new model produced by a company in the Province of Modena, by the ASL Toscana Centro in collaboration with the Municipality. Operation is the same as the previous one. You can get a new syringe either by inserting a used one into the machine’s slot or by inserting a 10 cent coin.

Between the 80s and 90s, the spread of heroin was a real problem for Scandicci, which in addition to the problems relating to blood-transmitted diseases found itself struggling with a wave of even lethal overdoses. The syringe exchange machine has always been a monument to the municipality’s civil commitment to fighting drugs. But now with the return of heroin especially among young people, it is time to raise our guard again.

(La Nazione of 12/24/2023)

