Health

by admin
This year more than one in three Italians (36%) is worried about their economic situation. 81% of families believe that the increase in the cost of living is the main cause of their financial difficulties, while 43% declare that they have been mainly affected by the general slowdown of the economy. This was revealed by the latest report by NielsenIQ dedicated to consumer perspectives entitled ‘Consumer Outlook 2023’which captures the perception and spending intentions of Italians for the current year.

NielsenIQ data show that 70% of respondents already feel they are living in a recession and 57% of them expect the economic crisis to continue for at least a year or more. While being an important aspect for consumers, the analysis shows that financial and job security (27%) ranks second to mental health, which ranks first among the most valuable components in the life of Italians (31% ). Physical well-being follows in third position (25%), the attempt to save for the future (24%) and balance between private life and work closes in fifth place (23%), underlining that 3 of the Top5 priorities for people concern physical and mental health.
According to what emerges from the report, in less than a year, families in difficulty have more than doubled, reaching 23% (compared to 10% at the beginning of 2022). Furthermore, the NielsenIQ survey points out that the number of people considered “cautious” has increased by 7 points (59%), i.e. those who, despite not having been hit financially by recent economic events, remain in any case cautious in their own expenses.
Italians also expect to spend less on most discretionary expenditures such as catering away from home (54%), clothing (49%) and entertainment away from home (48%) which are the main areas where consumers intend to reduce their budget. On the other hand, the cuts in food spending are less consistent, an item that ranks only in 8th place (31%) in the NielsenIQ ranking.
Finally, the interviewees estimate that the greatest impact of the current crisis will be from an environmental point of view. In fact, considering the ranking of global risks reported by the World Economic Forum, 5 out of 10 in the short term (two years) are linked to green issues (climate, environment, nature). Italian consumers reflect the global concern, as they demonstrate a greater awareness of the issue of sustainability: for example, 57% of them are willing to buy only essential goods and 29% said they will avoid food waste.

“In line with what we have seen so far, it is clear that the average Italian consumer feels under financial pressure compared to a year ago. It is no coincidence that the “cautious” segment in Italy represents over half of the population. This is a strong sign of the climate of uncertainty of the current local and global context”, says Luca De Nard, managing director of NielsenIQ Italy. “If nothing else, consumers seem intent on cutting more discretionary spending items, such as eating out, clothing, travel and vacations. It is therefore natural to ask what will direct the expenses of the Italian consumer for the coming year. Financial and job security will certainly be important, but less than mental well-being, which earns the gold medal among the priorities of 2023. It is worth noting, however, that mental and physical health often depends on financial well-being”.

(Alimentando.info)

