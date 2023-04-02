The Dutch government has set up a national commission to investigate MDMA’s properties, its risks and benefits to society, and its potential value as a therapy.

On Tuesday, the Dutch University of Groningen announced the appointment of Brigit Toebes as chair of the new Dutch State Commission on MDMA. Toebes is a law professor and scientific director at the European institution.

The news follows the Netherlands Minister of Health, Welfare and Sports Ernst Kuipers attending the presentation of a report entitled “Therapeutic applications of psychedelics” by the ZonMW research foundation at University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) on March 6 .

Kuipers initially began to develop an interest in the potential of psychedelics last year and said the Netherlands could play a pioneering role in developing the right structures, limiting potential risks and designing training programmes.

The report discusses the current landscape of psychedelic-assisted therapy, the target populations that could benefit most from it, and the challenges with scientific research in clinical psychedelics. He also talks about the development of certified educational institutions that will help set the standard for the quality of psychedelic therapies.

The advice was proposed by Kuipers and approved by the Dutch Cabinet this month. It will act as an independent advisory body and provide impartial insights and recommendations to the board, according to the European non-profit psychedelic research organization Open Foundation.

The commission has been charged with assessing the advantages and disadvantages of using MDMA for medical purposes and its analysis will be a multidisciplinary assessment of possible risks to human health and the prevention of such risks. It will provide its findings to the Dutch cabinet by the end of January next year.

Open Foundation says that around 200,000 people in the Netherlands are estimated to suffer from severe psychiatric disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

“There are indications that MDMA could help patients. Trauma patients, for example. The State Commission encompasses a very broad base that includes a wide range of skills,” Toebes said.

“It is a welcome development that the status of MDMA is being studied in the context of public health and its medicinal use. I look forward to receiving the advice of the State Commission,” said Kuipers.

Other committee members will be Wim van den Brink, professor emeritus of addiction and psychiatry at the University of Amsterdam Academic Medical Center; Eric Vermetten, professor of medico-biological and psychiatric aspects of psychotrauma at Leiden University Medical Center; and Martha de Jonge, Senior Project Leader for Drug Prevention at the Trimbos Institute.

