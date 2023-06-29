I BRING – Greetings – News – UKRAINE

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said he supports the legalization of medical cannabis in the country. “All the best practices in the world, all the most effective practices, all solutions, no matter how difficult or unusual they may seem to us, should be applied in Ukraine,” the head of state said in a speech to parliament. “In particular, we must finally legalize cannabis medicines, relevant scientific research and controlled Ukrainian production for all who need them.”

(Ansa)

