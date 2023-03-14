In the United States, xylazine is licensed as an animal sedative but is becoming increasingly common in overdoses in combination with fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine. Facts, numbers and comments

Born as a veterinary tranquilizer and started circulating in the early 2000s, xylazine, also known in English as “trans”, is now spreading rapidly as a drug in the United States so much so that at the end of February the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) announced its intention to limit imports.

The decision comes after the substance was increasingly found in combination with opioids such as the illegal fentanyl and in drugs such as methamphetamine and cocaine to prolong their euphoric effects, as well as in many overdose deaths. In Philadelphia, for example, more than 90 percent of drug samples tested in laboratories have tested positive for xylazine, but drug users are not always aware of this.

COME AGISCE LA XILAZINA

Medicines containing xylazine can be used by veterinarians to sedate large animals such as horses and deer, but can cause serious side effects in humans. It is, in fact, a non-opioid tranquilizer not approved for human use.

It is a sedative that can cause drowsiness and amnesia and slow breathing, heart rate and blood pressure to dangerously low levels, explains the National Institute on Drug Abuse (Nida).

It is also known as a “zombie” drug both because when it is injected it induces a state of torpor for hours and because it interrupts circulation and causes skin wounds – even far from the injection site – which, if left untreated, can lead to amputation. It is associated with skin ulcers, abscesses and related complications.

Also, as a sedative and a non-opioid, it resists common overdose reversal treatments, such as naloxone which addresses opioid abuse but not the effects of xylazine on respiration.

A PLAGUE FOR THE UNITED STATES

Although it is difficult to determine the extent of the problem in the United States, an October 2022 report by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reports that, in the two-year period 2020-2021, the northeastern states had the highest number of identifications of xylazine in the analyses, while the South saw the largest percentage increase at 193%, followed by the West at 112%. Also in the south there is an increase in xylazine-related deaths of 1,127%, but the largest number of cases is still in the north-east.

Some research cited by Nida, in fact, show that the number of these deaths, from 2015 to 2020, increased from 2% to 26% in Pennsylvania; in 2021 in Maryland they involved 19% of cases and in 2020 in Connecticut 10%.

Most overdose deaths linked to xylazine and fentanyl also involve other substances, including cocaine, heroin, benzodiazepines, alcohol, gabapentin, methadone, and prescription opioids.

A CHEAP DRUG

It’s currently widespread in at least 36 states across the country, including Washington DC, but its paltry cost — at $6 a kilogram online, according to the DEA — could make it even more common. Hence the FDA’s decision to increase controls to ensure that imports of xylazine-containing drugs are destined only for legitimate veterinary supplies.

“We are experiencing the worst overdose crisis in US history, currently driven primarily by the proliferation of fentanyl in the illicit drug market,” and “xylazine is a component of this tragic epidemic,” Nida editor-in-chief Nora told Newsweek. Volkow.

THE CASE OF PHILADELPHIA

“It’s too late for Philadelphia,” a person who works with the Prevention Point Philadelphia health services center told the New York Times. Initially identified in combination with other drugs in Puerto Rico in the mid-2000s, the first reports of its use in Philadelphia date back to 2006, but it wasn’t until the arrival of Covid-19 in 2020, according to researchers, that there was a real boom.

And from there to 2021, its presence was found in more than a third of overdose deaths.

(Giulia Alfieri in Start Magazine of 03/14/2023)