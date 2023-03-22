A strong majority of Americans support the legalization and regulation of psychedelic therapy, and most support the federal decriminalization of substances like MDMA and psilocybin, according to a new poll.The poll of Breakthrough Bulletin it comes amid a wave of psychedelic reform efforts taking place in legislatures across the country.

A majority of likely voters (60%) favor giving adults “access to regulated psychedelic therapy.” This includes 72% of Democrats, 58% of independents and a plurality of 49% of Republicans.

Support for the reform exploded after people received additional context about emerging research on the benefits of psychedelics for mental health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety, as well as the decision of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designate psilocybin and MDMA as “breakthrough therapies”.

With this information, 68% of respondents said they support reform to allow psychedelic therapy in regulated settings. There was majority support in all voters across the various parties: Democrats (72%), Republicans (67%) and Independents (64%).

This represents an especially significant 18 percentage point jump for GOP respondents.

Then the pollster provided insight into the opposition’s perspective, noting that “these substances are known to cause people to hallucinate and enter an altered state of reality, which can be dangerous, both for the person receiving treatment and for those who administer it”.

Even with that added context, majority support for the reform remained strong at 58% overall. That includes 76 percent of Democrats, 53 percent of independents, and a plurality of 42 percent of Republicans.

The poll also asked about a potential federal policy change, noting that mere possession of MDMA and psilocybin can result in a felony conviction despite evidence of their effectiveness in treating mental health.

Respondents were asked whether they “would support or oppose a federal law to remove criminal penalties for adults for personal possession of substances like psilocybin and MDMA,” and 53% said they would support it.

There was a similar partisan divide in that support, with 64 percent of Democrats, 55 percent of independents, and 42 percent of Republicans—again, a plurality—supporting the policy change.

Additionally, the poll asked whether people would be more or less likely to vote for a legislator in their next election if they supported legislation to “give people over the age of 21 access to regulated psilocybin therapy to address the crisis of mental health“.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents said they would be more likely to support a lawmaker who has advanced such reform, including 71% of Democrats, 56% of independents and 48% of Republicans.

The poll involved interviews with 1,704 likely voters from February 26 to March 3.

This is one of the few national surveys on psychedelic issues that have been released in the midst of the growing reform movement. Other investigations focused on specific jurisdictions such as Colorado e Washington, D.C. they have similarly revealed an interest in changing substance laws, but national sentiment has not been comprehensively studied.

That said, a YouGov poll from last year found that a majority of Americans support it research into the therapeutic benefits of substances such as MDMA for those who do military service.

Meanwhile, lawmakers from states with widely divergent policy compositions spent considerable time advocating psychedelic reform in this session. Bills to address the issue have been introduced in more than a dozen states so far this year.

(from Marijuana Moment of 03/21/2023)