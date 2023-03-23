US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has not ruled out the possibility of designating Mexico’s drug cartels as “Foreign Terrorist Organizations” (FTOs) in order to combat drug trafficking from the neighboring country.This was announced this Wednesday, March 22 in the United States Senate. The Republican Senator for South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, questioned Blinken directly on the fight against drugs, in particular fentanyl, and on the insecurity in Mexico caused by criminal organizations.At first, Graham asked if drug cartels were in control of various parts of Mexico, to which Blinken replied in the affirmative. “I think it’s fair to say yes,” iBlinken replied before the Senate International Spending Subcommittee.

“Do you agree with the following statement: that fentanyl from Mexico is killing tens of thousands of Americans?” Lindsey asked a second time. Blinken confirmed, but specified that this synthetic opioid also took the lives of Mexicans.

“Senator, first of all, you are absolutely right about the insecurity in Mexico. As I said, Mexicans are the first victims,” said the US secretary of state. However, he pointed out that 96% of the fentanyl trafficked into the US arrives through legal ports of entry.

Along those lines, Graham wondered whether instead of intercepting fentanyl at the border, wouldn’t it be better if they “go to the source” and designate the cartels that produce it as “foreign terrorist organizations,” under US law. “Would you consider it?” he asked. “Yes, we would definitely consider it,” Blinken replied.

Despite this, he acknowledged that the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has seized record quantities of fentanyl. That’s why Blinken has focused more on strengthening the border with technology that allows detection and interception of the deadly synthetic opioid, as he indicated that this would be more efficient for the fight against drugs.

The intentions of Republican politicians -such as Lindsey Graham and John Neely Kennedy- to classify Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations has generated tensions with the AMLO government, since this proposal is also accompanied by an intervention in Mexico to fight criminal organizations.

The position that President López Obrador has taken in this regard is one of refusal, defining the intentions of the Republicans “an attempt at interventionism”. For this reason, in his traditional morning conferences, he reiterated that they will not allow the entry of the Armed Forces of any foreign government.

As regards the production of fentanyl, the federal president has repeatedly ensured that this synthetic opioid is not produced or consumed in Mexico, although he has acknowledged that the chemical precursors used for its manufacture arrive in the country from Asia. Insight Crime reports have indicated that this drug is marketed in cities such as Tijuana and Mexicali, in Baja California.

For their part, the Republicans have argued that Mexican drug cartels pose a threat to the national security of the United States, due to the wave of narcotics that has arrived in their country. And it is that in 2021 more than 107 thousand Americans died of overdoses. Most cases involved fentanyl, which can be up to 50 times more potent than heroin.

(Infobae)