Not just roses! A different kind of “flower” might take over on Valentine’s Day. Data from a recent online survey conducted by Wired Research found that 3 in 5 (61%) American adults aged 21 and older (“American adults”) plan to use cannabis in their Valentine’s Day 2023 programs, using it or giving it away.The survey, commissioned by Verano Holdings Corp., a leading multistate cannabis company, shows that attitudes and buying behaviors towards cannabis are changing in the United States , with more interest, acceptance and personal use of cannabis.Survey data suggests that traditional Valentine’s Day gifts of flowers and chocolates could see real competition in 2023 with nearly 2 in 5 American adults (37%, or nearly 55 million) saying they would be happy to receive cannabis as a gift in this Valentine’s Day. The overall survey results show a significant change in Americans’ attitudes toward cannabis, signaling a reduction in stigma and increased acceptance of use.

The survey results suggest an evolution in traditional behaviors and attitudes surrounding Valentine’s Day, with cannabis gaining acceptance and adoption by all kinds of Americans, especially:

– More than 19 million Americans over the age of 21 (13%) who plan to use cannabis on their Valentine’s Day this year don’t plan on drinking alcohol to celebrate.

– Men are more likely than women (66% vs. 57%) to use cannabis in Valentine’s Day programmes.

– Gen Z and Millennials are significantly more likely than Gen X and Boomers to include cannabis in their Valentine’s Day plans (70% vs. 57%).

– One of the more startling statistics found that American parents are significantly more likely than their childless peers (69% vs. 57%) to consider including cannabis in their Valentine’s Day celebration this year.

– There is also a perceived increase in romance and sexual performance, with about 1 in 4 Americans (24%, or more than 35 million5) believing cannabis use will put them in a more romantic mood, and about 1 in 4 (23 percent), or more than 32 million Americans who use cannabis, also report that it improves their sex lives.

Affordability of legal cannabis may be a driver of the increase in expected Valentine’s Day cannabis use, as the survey found Americans in the Northeast were the most likely to use or give away cannabis this year (66% vs. 55% in the Midwest, 61% in the West and 63% in the South). Regional interest in cannabis can be attributed to several Northeastern states, including Connecticut, New York, Vermont and New Jersey, which have introduced legal recreational cannabis programs in the past 12 months.

“Cannabis can have a decidedly positive impact on romance and intimacy, especially on occasions like Valentine’s Day where there are so many stresses and external pressures to make the day special,” said Ashley Manta, sex coach at CannaSexual®. “Survey data shows that Americans use cannabis to relax or boost their mood, which can help people be present and more connected, which is key to a better love life,” added Dr. Shannon Chavez , psychologist and nationally recognized sex practitioner, therapist based in Beverly Hills. “Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity for couples to try something new together and experience a more dynamic and less stereotypical approach to intimacy, which cannabis can help inspire.”

Survey methodology

The survey was conducted by Wired Research between January 24, 2023 and January 29, 2023, among 961 nationally representative Americans over the age of 21 using an email invitation and an online survey. The study has a margin of error of +/- 3.2%.

(Globenewswire del 07/02/2023)