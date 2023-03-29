The Delaware Senate has passed a couple of bills already approved by the House to legalize possession of marijuana and establish regulations for a cannabis market, sending them to the governor.

The simple legalization proposal was approved by the House with 16 votes against 4, while the regulatory provision passed with 15 votes against 5.

“Legalizing recreational marijuana for adult use is inevitable because it’s the will of the people,” Sen. Trey Paradee (D), who moved the bill through the Senate, said Tuesday.

“Sixty percent of Delawareans believe the recreational use of marijuana should be legalized. That percentage is sure to grow rapidly in the years to come,” he said. “The older generation that has been fed Reefer Madness lies and propaganda is starting to understand what the younger generation already knows: Marijuana, in every respect viewed, it is far less harmful than alcohol, not as addictive as caffeine and nicotine, and does not cause anywhere near the harmful side effects and astronomical health care costs and consequences of tobacco and nicotine products.

Gov, John Carney (D) vetoed a cannabis legalization bill last session, but supporters believe they have enough votes for an override if needed this time around.

(Marijuana Moment)