Marijuana was first legalized for medicinal purposes in California in 1996. Since then, 37 other states and the District of Columbia have legalized medicinal marijuana. However, the prevalence of marijuana use and a desire to introduce new forms of income have led 21 states (including New Jersey) and the District of Columbia to legalize recreational marijuana as well.

Do we really know what residents think about the recreational use of marijuana or the benefits associated with its use? During the summer of 2022, the New Jersey State Policy Lab commissioned a survey from the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling to gauge the views of New Jersey residents on a number of key issues. Cannabis was one of the issues included in the survey. More specifically, survey participants were asked whether they agreed or supported various statements relating to cannabis use, the benefits of medical and recreational cannabis, and whether they were in favor of legalizing the cultivation of recreational cannabis for personal consumption.

The survey results shed a lot of light on the above questions. Overall, participants overwhelmingly agreed that marijuana could benefit people with certain medical conditions (91%) and that medicinal (78%) and recreational (58%) marijuana use outweighed the risks. and damages associated with its use; nearly two-thirds (63%) agree that it should be legal to grow marijuana for personal use.

The data also showed that respondents who identified with the Democratic Party were more supportive of legalizing recreational cannabis use than Republican and independent respondents. Additionally, young adults were more in favor of legalizing adult possession and cultivation of marijuana for personal use, and were more likely to agree that the benefits of medicinal and recreational use outweighed its potential harms and risks. Finally, compared to those with lower incomes and less education, respondents with higher incomes and higher education levels were more in favor of legalizing adult possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

As New Jersey policymakers continue to consider legislation impacting cannabis legalization, this data should be used to fine-tune that legislation because the implications are clear. For example, data shows that the majority of respondents (63%) supported legalizing adults who grow small amounts of marijuana for personal use. This suggests that the legal marijuana market may be impacted by the advancing gray and black market as more individuals can grow marijuana for personal consumption. Therefore, the revenue generated by the legal retail market could be adversely affected.

Second, nearly six in ten respondents (58%) agree that the benefits of recreational cannabis use outweigh the harms and risks associated with its use. While current research provides various assessments of the benefits and risks associated with marijuana use, the reality is that using any drug carries risks, including addiction. Therefore, policy makers should be aware of this finding as they run marketing campaigns to manage addiction and other risks associated with the use of cannabis in its many forms.

