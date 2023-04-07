Only 37% of registered voters in Florida said a firm yes to recreational weed in a poll.A new poll shows dwindling support for a proposed constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana.

Led by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, the measure shows that if the election were today, the ballot amendment would struggle to win majority support, let alone the 60 percent threshold required for constitutional amendments to pass.

That’s assuming all supporters of the amendment are voting for it at the polls: Only 37% of registered Florida voters said a firm yes to recreational weed, with 13% saying they were “in some way ” in favor of the proposal.

Meanwhile, a third of voters said they were strongly opposed to legalization and 11% were somewhat opposed. Only 5% are undecided.

The findings are a significant departure from a recent UNF poll released last month that showed seven out of 10 Florida voters were very supportive of the proposal compared with 29 percent who said they were against.

In a poll memo, Consensus Communications commented on the apparent decline, comparing it to the 2010 amendment campaign for “Hometown Democracy,” which would have required local government land-use plans to win voter approval. That amendment also got well over 60% early on, but by Election Day it had only 33% support.

“The bottom line is that this poll demonstrates the vulnerability of this amendment to a well-disciplined and well-resourced campaign,” the memo said.

As it stands, the amendment has miles to go before it qualifies for the ballot. The most recent tally shows they are about three-quarters of the way to obtaining the 891,523 signatures required from registered voters. It is also subject to judicial and financial impact reviews.

However, Consensus notes, “The battle is far from over, and with the marijuana industry on track to spend $50 million in the signature-gathering phase of the campaign alone, we can only assume they’ll spend another $50 million or exponentially more to attempt to win voter approval.

Mason Dixon conducted the poll March 27-30 via a live telephone interview. He has a sample of 625 registered voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

