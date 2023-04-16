I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

People suffering from cancer have reported being less depressed after taking a single dose of psilocybin, according to a new study. studio conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Oncology and looked at the effect of psilocybin therapy on patients with cancer and major depressive disorder (MDD).

Participants experienced a clinically meaningful, rapid and sustained improvement in depression symptoms over 8 weeks after a single treatment of psilocybin therapy. This has occurred in patients with both curable and metastatic cancer.

“This groundbreaking study is the first of its kind, conducted within a community hospital cancer center, in clusters, and using a lower therapist-to-patient ratio than has been the case with previous studies of psilocybin therapy,” he said. said Manish Agrawal, CEO of Sunstone Therapies.

“This approach has been shown to be effective in providing significant improvement in these patients’ symptoms of depression and, if replicated in larger studies, could open the door to wider and faster adoption of psilocybin therapy in the future.”

The study involved 30 cancer patients, both curable and incurable, in a single-center, open-label, fixed-dose phase two study. The groups were divided into cohorts of three to four people and received a 25-milligram dose of synthesized psilocybin COMP360 simultaneously in adjacent rooms, in a one-to-one therapist-to-patient ratio.

Group therapy was conducted during one preparation session and two integration sessions, with individual therapy also.

Study results demonstrated significant improvement in depression, with patients experiencing a large reduction in depression scores from baseline to eight weeks after treatment.

Self-report measures of depressive symptoms also showed a 48% decline from baseline. A different test showed a 53 percent decrease in self-rated depression severity.

“Although this is an open-label study with a small number of participants, the findings add to the growing body of evidence for psilocybin therapy in addressing mental distress and give hope to cancer patients and their families of a treatment effective for depression associated with their illness,” said Bill Richards, chief therapist at Sunstone Therapies.

Depression affects one in four people with cancer and often becomes a debilitating aspect of their diagnosis.

Sunstone Therapies is based in Maryland and is run by oncologists and study authors Dr. Manish Agrawal and Dr. Paul Thambi. The organization’s goal is to address the emotional and mental health of cancer patients and has focused on developing psychedelic therapies and building modern centers to improve the lives of people affected by cancer.

(Natalia Buendia Calvillo her Mugglehead of 04/13/2023)