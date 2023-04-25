I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Three new polls released in the week of 4/20 show that a strong majority of Americans continue to support the legalization of marijuana.

The polls were published by CBS News, YouGov and Civic Science. They touched on a number of cannabis-related issues, but one of the guidelines was that respondents are in favor of legalization at the state and federal levels.

The CBS News poll shows that 64% of Americans want marijuana to be legal in their state, and that includes majorities of Democrats (73%), Independents (66%) and Republicans (53%).

Similarly, Civic Science also found that 64% of Americans support legalizing cannabis in their state.

The YouGov poll found that 58% of respondents say cannabis should be legal in their state, including 65% of Democrats, 62% of independents and 46% of Republicans.

He also asked respondents whether they thought Congress should pass legislation to legalize cannabis federally, and 55 percent said they strongly or in some way support reform.

There were similar partisan trends, with Democrats most in favor of federal legalization (67%), followed by independents (55%) and Republicans (42%).

The federal findings are generally consistent with national polls in recent years, which have shown that legalization enjoys majority support along increasingly bipartisan lines.

But the new polls go beyond legalization, investigating topics such as the social acceptability of marijuana use, personal cannabis habits, and support for nearby dispensaries.

Here are the other key findings for each survey:

CBS News

53% of Americans consider marijuana use socially acceptable, compared to 47% who disagree.



67 percent said they would not think differently about a friend or family member who uses cannabis, while 26 percent said they would think “worse” of them and seven percent said they would think “better” than them.



11% of respondents said that most of their friends and family use cannabis, compared to 32% who said some do, 28% who said “very few use it” and 29% who said stated that no one in their circle uses it.

Among regular marijuana users, 44% said most people know they are taking it, while 34% said some people do, and 22% said very few or no people know about their use.



37 percent said they were against having cannabis businesses in their neighborhood. Another 32% said it “wouldn’t matter” to them, and 31% said they would favor it.



Among those who say they have a local dispensary, 85 said their opinion is based on the belief that they are easier to regulate, 83% said they are already widespread, 81% said they stimulate the economy , 77 percent said they generate taxes and revenue, and 54 percent said they would personally shop from them.



28 percent already have a cannabis business in their neighborhood, 46 percent said there isn’t one and 25 percent said they don’t know.

The poll involved interviews with 1,582 Americans from April 14 to 18, with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.

Civic Science

Sixty-two percent of respondents said they never or seldom use marijuana, compared with 17 percent who said they use it monthly, 15 percent who said they use it daily, and seven percent who say they use it a few times a year.

36 percent of consumers said they use “traditional methods for smoking, while 27 percent use edible foods, 25 percent use vaporizers and 12 percent said they use a different product such as tinctures and conditioners.

YouGov

55 percent of Americans support expunging the records of people with previous nonviolent cannabis convictions. This includes 68% of Democrats, 52% of independents and 45% of Republicans.



45% said marijuana is very or fairly safe, including 51% of Democrats, 50% of independents and 32% of Republicans.



18% of respondents said they use cannabis regularly or occasionally.



The poll involved interviews with 1,000 Americans from April 13 to 20, with a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points.

The poll came during a week of heightened awareness of cannabis policy issues leading up to the unofficial 4/20 marijuana holiday, with top congressional lawmakers pledging to continue the fight to end prohibition.

For example, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wished marijuana advocates a “happy 4/20” on Thursday and pledged to “work hard” to advance reform, announcing plans to revise the its complete federal legalization law while continuing to work on a package of more modest cannabis laws.

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Thursday that lawmakers are working to “resurrect” a package of marijuana banking and marijuana disposal laws from last session, acknowledging that the failure to advance a financial settlement for the industry “literally means that hundreds of companies could fail.”

(Marijuana Moment of 04/24/2023)