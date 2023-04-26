I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

The Democrat-controlled Minnesota House of Representatives passed a marijuana legalization bill on Tuesday by a bipartisan vote of 71-59.

The state Senate could consider the bill by the weekend, according to the leadership of the Democratic Farmer-Labor Party (DFL).

Minnesota could become the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana.

The legalization proposal has undergone meticulous review, with hearings and votes in 16 committees since its introduction in January.

This is what is foreseen in the approved law:

– Establish an Office of Cannabis Management, which establishes precise rules for authorized cultivation, production and sale, including taxes and any license limits.

– An 8% state gross receipts tax and ban on local taxes.

– Allow hemp-derived cannabinoids in finished edible products, but ban so-called “artificially derived” cannabinoids such as THC-O.

– Direct a state agency to make cash grants to non-profits that would be targeted at cannabis micro-businesses in the form of startup loans and job development.

– Allow adults 21 years of age and older to possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis in public and up to 1.5 lbs at home, and grow up to four mature flowering plants.

– Consider civil penalties against lawbreakers, such as anyone selling without a state license. Penalties would be assessed on a sliding scale depending on the quantity sold.

