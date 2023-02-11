Home Health I BRING – Greetings – News – USA
The Yale School of Medicine will establish a research center to study the acute and chronic effects of cannabis and cannabinoids on neurodevelopment and mental health.

The Yale Center for the Science of Cannabis and Cannabinoids will be led by Deepak Cyril D’Souza, MD, Albert E. Kent Professor of Psychiatry and leading expert on cannabinoid pharmacology.

The announcement of the center’s establishment was made on January 30, 2023 by Nancy J. Brown, MD, Jean and David W. Wallace Dean of Medicine and CNH Long Professor of Internal Medicine; and John H. Krystal, MD, Robert L. McNeil, Jr. Professor of Translational Research; professor of psychiatry, neuroscience and psychology; and chair of the Yale Department of Psychiatry.

Brown and Krystal said in their announcement that the center’s launch comes at a time of rapid commercialization of cannabis in the United States. Retail sales of cannabis began in Connecticut in January and the center will put Yale at the forefront of studies into its effects on human health.

The new center will use a multi-pronged, multidisciplinary approach to study the acute and chronic effects of cannabis and cannabinoids, said Brown and Krystal. Initial funding will be provided by the Department of Psychiatry, with support from the principal’s office. The funding will support pilot studies to develop a P50-type center grant application focusing on cannabis, cannabinoids, neurodevelopment, and mental health.

Those interested in applying for funding should contact D’Souza at [email protected] Further details on the application and the pilot study funding process will be announced shortly.

