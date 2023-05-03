I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee is calling lawmakers back to work after he rejected a bill establishing a new state drug policy, a development that put the state on the brink of decriminalizing possession of fentanyl and other drugs , also depriving it of much-needed investments in public health

Lawmakers adjourned their regular session late last month after voting against a bill that would keep drug possession illegal and increase services for people struggling with addiction. Many Liberal Democrats have opposed the criminalization of drugs, while conservative Democrats and Republicans have insisted they must provide incentives for people to start treatment.

Inslee called that unacceptable and set a special legislative session on Tuesday starting May 16 to give them another chance.

“Cities and counties are eager to see state policy that balances accountability and treatment, and I believe we can produce a bipartisan bill that does just that,” Inslee said.

A temporary law making possession of small amounts of the drug a felony expires July 1, so if lawmakers don’t pass a bill, Washington would become the second state — after neighboring Oregon — to decriminalize drug possession. Cities and counties would be free to adopt their own approaches to drug possession and paraphernalia, creating a patchwork of laws that could undermine efforts to treat addiction as a public health problem.

Like other states, Washington has struggled with an overdose crisis exacerbated by the widespread availability of cheap and deadly fentanyl. Public drug use is rampant in cities across the state, and deaths have soared.

Several Washington cities have already contemplated or passed new drug laws in the absence of legislative action. Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison and two city council members, Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen, have proposed a ban on public use.

“Our direct approach to people using illegal drugs in public has resulted in rampant street crime and a death toll that rivals that of COVID-19 in Seattle,” Nelson said in a statement. “Complacency is no longer an option.”

The Washington Supreme Court in 2021 struck down a state law that made drug possession a crime. The court ruled it was unconstitutional because it did not require prosecutors to prove that someone knowingly had the drug. Washington was the only state in the country without such a requirement.

In response, lawmakers made intentional drug possession a felony that year and required police to refer offenders for evaluation or treatment for their first two offenses, but there was no obvious way for officers to keep track how many times someone had been referred and the availability of treatment that remained inadequate.

Lawmakers made the measure temporary — making it expire on July 1, 2023 — to give themselves two years to craft long-term policy.

But as this year’s session ended late last month, a measure billed as a compromise was rejected by the Democrat-controlled House 55-43. It would have increased potential penalties for drug possession, making it a serious crime punishable by up to one year in prison, rather than a felony punishable by up to 90 days.

It would also have removed the requirement for police to link a person’s first two offenses to treatment rather than prosecution, allowing officers to arrest someone for a first offense if they saw fit, while also encouraging police and prosecutors to divert cases. Judges could impose jail time for people who refuse treatment or repeatedly fail to comply.

It would have made clear that public health workers could not be prosecuted for distributing drug paraphernalia, such as clean glass pipes for smoking fentanyl.

And it would have included funding for drug centers; a pilot program for health engagement hubs where users can access drug sanitation supplies and connect with other services; and expanded access to drug withdrawal in prisons.

Without those provisions of the bill passing, the state’s approach to drugs amounts to “a whole system of diversion with nothing to divert people to,” said Caleb Banta-Green, a research professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

“We need $50 million to $100 million statewide and a health engagement center in every county, and we could cut deaths in half in a year,” he said. “We know what to do.”

Democratic and Republican lawmakers agree on the need to scale up services, with many saying they have no intention of returning to the punitive war on drugs approach.

But Republicans objected that the bill didn’t do enough to secure accountability for violators; would anticipate local bans on drug paraphernalia; and would create rehab homes where those trying to maintain sobriety could stay with those who continue to use drugs.

“I want these people to get better,” Rep. Greg Cheney, R-Battle Ground, an experienced drug court attorney, said during a floor court debate last month. “But not requiring them to acknowledge that they have a problem is not the right way to go.”

Many Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, have spoken out against making possession of drugs a crime. Rep. Tarra Simmons, of Bremerton, who spent time in prison on drug charges before becoming a lawyer and lawmaker, said she was willing to vote to make it a felony as part of a compromise that would boost services.

But a serious crime is actually worse than its old status as a felony, he suggested, because the felony came with a zero-to-six-month sentence recommendation for the first three felonies; serious crime is up to one year in prison. Municipal court judges across the state could continue to punish those struggling with addiction, she said.

“It was really hard for me not to vote for all the good things in that bill,” Simmons said. “But we don’t need to cause people more pain to help them.”

