I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Colorado’s governor has signed into law a bill allowing the sale of cannabis online in his state, after more than 10 years of legalization.

The text, voted on and then signed, removes the passage of the law that explicitly prohibited the sale of cannabis on the Internet, adding rules to allow online commerce.

Adults aged 21 and over will still need to physically pick up their cannabis products in-store, however they will be able to view and purchase their cannabis online before going in-store.

The bill signed by Democratic Governor Jared Polis provides that retailers will have to verify the name and age of the customer when making an online purchase, and that this information will have to match the identification documents he will provide when he comes to pick up the products .

Additionally, the retailer will need to provide buyers with “digital versions of any warning or educational materials that the cannabis retail store is required to display and provide on its licensed premises.” The customer must “confirm receipt” of these documents before completing the purchase.

“This bill is primarily aimed at reducing cash in the cannabis industry, which is extremely important because when there is a lot of cash in an industry, it can lead to disturbing outcomes, including theft,” said Republican Sen. Kevin Van during last month’s plenary session.

State lawmakers also hope Congress will finally address the financial and public safety issues unique to the cannabis industry by passing the bipartisan Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act during the current session.

