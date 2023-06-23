I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

It tastes like chicken, looks like chicken, and is actually chicken without ever being chicken. It could end up on the plate of those who frequent the exclusive Bar Crenn restaurant in San Francisco or one of the Washington establishments run by multi-starred chef Jose Andrés.

What could soon be consumed by those who can afford it, because prices are still high, is the first meat made in the laboratory from animal cells to enter the market. For the avoidance of doubt: it’s meat, meat in all respects, it’s not an alternative like the vegan burger made from vegetable proteins.

The Department of Agriculture, once it received health safety certification from the Food and Drug Administration, gave the go-ahead to two Californian companies, Upside Foods and Good Meat, to sell “cultured” meat not from slaughtered animals. perhaps ushering in a new era of food consumption, more respectful of animal welfare and the environment.

Cultured meat is made using cells that come from a live animal, a fertilized egg, or a special bank of stored cells. Upside’s product has the initial appearance of large sheets which are then processed to take on the traditional shapes of butchered meat, such as cutlets or sausages. In the Good Meat laboratories, cell clusters are transformed directly into cutlets, croquettes, nuggets and kebabs.

The procedure for making meat in the laboratory is complex, time-consuming and expensive. For this reason it will not be possible to start large-scale production quickly, it will probably take a couple of years before the new food can be consumed in restaurants and at least six years before it ends up on supermarket shelves.

The process begins with the careful selection of the best quality animal cells which are then immersed in a mixture composed of amino acids, fatty acids, sugars, salts, vitamins and other elements which allow them to grow.

Inside large aluminum tanks, cells proliferate rapidly and form the base compound which is then transformed into the desired shape.

Both companies have already organized advertising events which involved tasting dishes based on their products. The Associated Press journalists who collected the testimonies of the guests report that the only difference observed compared to a classic chicken fillet was the paler color of the cultured meat.

But the “typical” consumer does not seem to appreciate the novelty.

The results of a recent poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research bear this out. Half of US adults find their choice to eat meat grown using animal cells unlikely. Being able to choose the reasons for this reluctance from a large list of options, most of the interviewees justified themselves by simply saying that “it seemed strange to them”. About half also said they did not trust the product’s safety for health.

