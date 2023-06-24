I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

A potent animal sedative in the illicit drug market is complicating the US response to the opioid crisis, rehashing long-standing methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.

Xylazine can cause serious skin injuries, but it’s not yet clear whether it’s causing more deaths, as suggested by authorities in Washington, according to frontline health and law enforcement professionals in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. In fact, early data suggest the drug may inadvertently dilute the effects of fentanyl, the synthetic opioid responsible for most overdose deaths.

There is broad agreement, however, that much more information is needed to understand xylazine’s impact, to create ways to stop illegal supplies, and to develop drugs to reverse its effects.

“We don’t know if xylazine is increasing the risk of overdose or decreasing the risk of overdose,” said Dr. Lewis Nelson of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, who advises feds on drug safety. “All we know is that there are a lot of people taking xylazine and a lot of them are dying, but that doesn’t mean it’s happening as a result of xylazine.”

In almost all cases, xylazine, a drug used to sedate horses and other animals, is added to fentanyl, the powerful opioid that can be lethal even in small quantities. Some users claim that the combination, dubbed “tranq” or “tranq dope,” gives a longer-lasting high, more akin to heroin, which has largely been replaced by fentanyl in the US drug markets.

Like other cutting substances, xylazine benefits retailers: It’s often cheaper and easier to obtain than fentanyl. Chinese websites sell a kilogram for $6 to $20, without a prescription. The chemicals used to make fentanyl can cost $75 or more per kilogram.

“No one has asked for xylazine in the drug supply,” said Sarah Laurel, founder of Savage Sisters, a Philadelphia outreach group. “Before anyone knew it, the community was chemically addicted. So now, yeah, people are looking for it.”

The effects of xylazine are easy to detect: users react with a lethargic, trance-like state and sometimes pass out, exposing themselves to robbery or assault.

“It’s a delayed reaction. I could walk down the street. It’s been 45 minutes,” says Dominic Rodriguez, who is homeless and battling addiction. “Then I wake up, trying to piece together what happened.”

US authorities approved xylazine in 1971 to sedate animals for surgery, dental procedures, and handling.

In humans, the drug can cause a drop in breathing and heart rate. It’s also linked to severe skin ulcers and abscesses, which can lead to infection, decaying tissue, and amputations. Experts disagree on the exact cause of the wounds, which are much deeper than those seen with other injectable drugs.

In Philadelphia, the introduction of the drug has created a number of new challenges.

Naloxone, a drug used to revive people who have stopped breathing, does not reverse the effects of xylazine. Philadelphia authorities stress that naloxone should still be given in all cases of suspected overdose, as xylazine is almost always found in combination with fentanyl.

With no approved reversal drug for xylazine, the Savage Sisters group began carrying oxygen tanks to help resuscitate people.

Meanwhile, a roaming van made up of local health workers and city staff aims to treat skin wounds before they require hospitalization.

Injuries can make it more difficult for people to get into addiction treatment programs, who typically lack the experience to treat deep-seated injuries that can expose tissue and bone.

“If you’ve got someone out there who’s ready to get treatment, you really want to act fast,” said Jill Bowen, who heads Philadelphia’s department of behavioral health.

The city recently launched a pilot program in which hospitals treat patients for injuries and then transfer them directly to addiction treatment.

Xylazine can be addictive, and patients who stop taking it report severe withdrawal symptoms, including anxiety and distress. There is no approved treatment, but doctors have used the blood pressure-lowering drug clonidine, which is sometimes prescribed for anxiety.

In April, federal authorities declared xylazine fentanyl an “emerging threat,” pointing to problems in Philadelphia and other northeastern cities. Testing is far from uniform, but the drug has been detected in all 50 states and appears to be moving west, similar to previous waves of drug use.

Authorities describe the drug’s toll in stark terms and statistics: Fatal overdoses involving xylazine rose more than 1,200% between 2018 and 2021. But that largely reflects increased testing, as the most coroners weren’t looking for the drug until recently.

“We’re making the deadliest drug we’ve ever seen, fentanyl, even deadlier,” Anne Milgram, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, told attendees at a recent conference. But those who have studied the issue closely aren’t so sure.

One of the few studies looking into the problem reached a surprising conclusion: People who overdosed on a combination of fentanyl and xylazine had “significantly less severe” outcomes than those who took fentanyl alone.

It was the opposite of what Dr. Jennifer Love and her colleagues expected, given xylazine’s dangerous effects on breathing. But their analysis of more than 320 overdose patients who received emergency care found lower rates of cardiac arrest and coma when xylazine was involved.

Love, an emergency medicine physician at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, suggested that xylazine could reduce the amount of fentanyl in each dose. He stressed that this is only one possible explanation and more research into the long-term effects of xylazine is needed. She also noted that the study didn’t monitor for xylazine’s downstream effects that could be deadly, including skin infections and amputations.

But suggestions that xylazine could blunt fatal overdoses are showing up elsewhere.

In New Jersey, about one-third of the opioid supply contains xylazine, based on drug paraphernalia tests. But fewer than 8% of fatal overdoses involved xylazine in 2021, the latest year with complete data.

Police Captain Jason Piotrowski, who oversees the analysis of state drug data, said xylazine’s ability to prolong users’ high could be a factor in why it occurs less than expected in fatal overdoses.

“If xylazine lasts longer and that’s why people use it, then they won’t need as many doses,” she said. “So now their exposure to the more lethal fentanyl decreases.”

Like other experts, Piotrowski stressed that this is just a theory and the impact of xylazine is far from clear.

Philadelphia authorities see no benefit to the drug.

“Frankly, I don’t see an upside to xylazine,” said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the city’s health commissioner. “It appears to increase the risk of overdose and causes these serious, debilitating injuries that interfere with people’s ability to get treatment.”

The annual toll of fatal overdoses in Philadelphia has increased 14% since xylazine became a significant part of the local drug market around 2018. In 2021, the city reported 1,276 overdose deaths. Bettigole expects the final 2022 data to show a further increase.

More than 90 percent of opioids tested in Philadelphia labs contain xylazine, according to city data.

Even as Savage Sisters and other advocates take the toll of xylazine, they are seeing new drugs circulate, including nitazene, a synthetic opioid that may be even more potent than fentanyl.

A changing mix of opioids, stimulants and sedatives has come to define the drug epidemic in the United States, making it more difficult to manage a crisis that now claims more than 100,000 lives a year.

The Biden administration and Congress are considering changes to try to limit the prescribing and distribution of xylazine.

But past restrictions haven’t solved the problem: When authorities cracked down on painkillers like OxyContin, people largely switched to heroin and then fentanyl.

“First we had pills, then we had heroin and then we had fentanyl,” Piotrowski said. “Now we have everything. And xylazine is only part of that.

(Matthew Perrone per Associated Press del 23/06/2023)

