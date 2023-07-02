Home » I BRING – Greetings – News – USA
Cannabinol (CBN) has grown in popularity over the past year, and a new study by Oregon biotech company FloraWorks recently demonstrated its effectiveness on sleep disorders.

The company this week announced the results of its latest clinical study in which a 50-milligram dose of its proprietary CBN, known as TruCBN, significantly improved sleep disturbances. FloraWorks is also the first to conduct a placebo controlled study of pure CBN.

FloraWorks commissioned Radicle Science to conduct a comprehensive study on the cannabinoid whose goal was to scientifically corroborate the anecdotal evidence surrounding CBN’s potential efficacy as a sleep aid.

The study involved over 1,000 volunteers from across the United States, each struggling with minor sleep difficulties.

Participants were randomly assigned to one of five groups, each receiving a different nightly treatment for six weeks. Treatments included different doses of FloraWorks’ proprietary, ultra-pure, THC-free cannabinol, TruCBN (25 milligrams, 50 milligrams, and 100 milligrams), 4 milligrams of melatonin, and a placebo.

Participants reported significant improvements in sleep outcomes as measured by the PROMIS Sleep Disturbance 8a score.

A 50-milligram dose of TruCBN significantly improved sleep disturbances, with no significant side effects reported. This dosage was more effective than a lower dose of 25 milligrams or a higher dose of 100 milligrams.

This suggests that CBN may exhibit a U-shaped dose-response curve where too much (100 milligrams) and too little (25 milligrams) of CBN could result in reduced efficacy.

FloraWorks CEO and co-founder Alleh Lindquist said the findings bring much-needed clarity to rapidly growing consumer demand for existing CBN products. and mark a milestone in building consumer confidence.

FloraWorks is currently preparing a research paper based on these findings for submission to a peer-reviewed scientific journal. The company produces rare and new cannabinoids such as CBN, CBDA, CBC, CGB and others.

(Mugglehead Magazine del 30/06/2023)

