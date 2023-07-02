I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

In the growing interest in the potential health benefits of psychedelic drugs, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released its first paper outlining key considerations for researchers involved in their study.

The paper released today aims to help address the challenges associated with clinical trials involving these substances following a growing body of research into their potential for treating everything from PTSD and depression to use of cocaine and alcohol. The FDA is seeking public feedback on the new document over the next 60 days.

“By issuing this draft guidance, the FDA hopes to outline the challenges inherent in designing psychedelic drug development programs and provide insight into how to address these challenges,” said Tiffany Farchione, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and the research division of psychiatry.

He says that although the potential psychedelics have shown for treating substance use, anxiety and mood disorders, they are still investigational products.

“The goal is to help researchers design studies that will produce interpretable results that will be able to support future drug applications,” he added.

As for the term “psychedelics,” the FDA says it primarily refers to drugs that affect the brain’s serotonin system such as psilocybin and LSD, and empathogens such as MDMA.

“This guidance applies to clinical trials that will be conducted as part of an investigational new drug application (IND), including such clinical trials [ad esempio, ricerche o studi accademici] which are not intended to support marketing applications,” the new document reads.

The document states that psychedelic drugs without an adequate history of clinical exposure should not be tested in humans until their safety has been sufficiently established in non-clinical studies, and that such drugs should also be evaluated for their potential of abuse among consumers.

Despite being the organization’s first draft of guidance, the document is quite comprehensive and outlines considerations such as proper data collection and process conduct, among other things.

The news follows that the United States has made strides in psychedelic research in recent days, with the Kentucky government investing $42 million in psychedelic research to treat opioid use disorders this month. and Ohio State University which received approval from the US Drug Enforcement Administration to grow and research psilocybin mushrooms in May.

(Mugglehead del 23/06/2023)

CHI PAGA BRING

the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)

Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful

DONATE NOW

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

