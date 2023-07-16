I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

A majority of American citizens support regulating psychedelics for therapeutic use, and more than three-quarters of them think it should be easier for researchers to study them, according to a new survey conducted by the University of California, Berkeley.

The institution’s Center for the Science of Psychedelics (BCSP) released the results of its survey Wednesday, which found that 61 percent of U.S. citizens supported a legal framework for the therapeutic use of psychedelics and 78 percent believed that research on them should have fewer barriers. .

The poll took place between June 9 and 15, had 1,500 participants and a 95% confidence level. The study also found that liberal voters were far more likely to support legalized therapeutic access to psychedelics than conservative participants.

While a majority of voters support psychedelics, some did not, including 41% who said psychoactive substances are not good for society.

“Amid conflicting narratives of stigma and psychedelic hype, it is critical to have clear information about what the public truly thinks and believes about psychedelics. Our data shows that people are hearing about the research and advocating for more science, but also that some communities are being left out of an important public debate,” said Imran Khan, executive director of the BCSP.

The news follows a vote by the Berkeley City Council on Tuesday to decriminalize psychedelic plants and mushrooms such as ayahuasca and psilocybin mushrooms. The council’s decision on July 11 was presented as “priority enforcement of laws imposing criminal penalties for entheogenic/psychedelic plants and mushrooms for personal use.”

The council’s agenda details how psychedelics such as ibogaine and ayahuasca have been shown to have tremendous ability to treat methamphetamine and opiate use disorders, as well as PTSD among first responders and veterans. He also says psilocybin can effectively relieve cluster headaches and depression and help with end-of-life anxiety in cancer patients.

City resolution “supports entheogenic plant practices and declares that the investigation and arrest of individuals involved in adult use of entheogenic plants on Federal Program List 1 are among the lowest priorities for the city of Berkeley”.

The news also comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released its first draft guidance document on psychedelics research last month.

A report released last June by analyst firm Data Bridge Market Research indicated that the U.S. psychedelic drug market will be worth an estimated $8.9 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 16.8 percent.

