I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

The number of people held by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) for cannabis decreased by 61 percent from 2013 to 2018, according to the latest report from the Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Statistics.

While this shows a decline in cannabis incarcerations since the inception of several legal cannabis markets, data from 2018 to present is not included in the report, a time period that has seen cannabis legalized in many other markets.

In a statement regarding the report, Dr. Alexis Piquero, director of the BJS, commented: “Although the number of people in federal prison for drug offenses has declined over this 5-year span, they still accounted for a large share, nearly half, of people in BOP custody in 2018. .

“At the same time, we saw differences in the type of drug involved, with more people incarcerated for heroin and methamphetamines and fewer for marijuana and cocaine.”

In addition to data showing declining cannabis prison sentences, data from the report also shows that approximately 60% of all individuals in BOP custody for drug offenses at the end of fiscal 2018 had received mandatory minimum penalties, including 4 % for cannabis.

In addition, the report analyzed the federal prison population of people who could have received penalties for their drug offense, showing that those serving sentences for crack cocaine were more likely to receive penalties (94%) than those convicted for cannabis. (82%).

