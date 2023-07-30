I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

A team of researchers from the NYU Tandon School of Engineering and the Grossman School of Medicine have created an app to help people with visual impairments navigate the New York City subway system. Commute Booster uses your smartphone’s camera to recognize relevant signs along a transit route, guiding you to your desired destination and ignoring non-essential signs and posters.

Commute Booster is designed for the ‘intermediate stage’, where passengers pass through turnstiles, crowded corridors and terminals. The app combines a standardized and publicly available database of transit routes with optical character recognition to interpret signals and guide the user accordingly. “By integrating these two components, Commute Booster provides real-time feedback to users regarding the presence or absence of relevant navigation cues within the field of view of their phone’s camera while traveling,” reads an NYU press release released today. .

The app has already been field tested. A study conducted at three different New York City subway stations had a 97% success rate in identifying the relevant signals needed to reach the destination.

“The middle stage often involves negotiating a complex network of underground corridors and subway platforms. It can be dangerous for people who cannot rely on their eyesight,” said John-Ross Rizzo, MD, a professor at NYU (and co-author of the paper). “Most GPS-enabled navigation apps only cover the first and last stages of the journey, so they fail to meet the needs of blind or visually impaired commuters. Commute Booster is set to fill that gap.”

The next phase of the study involves further testing, with a larger audience of volunteers, within some broader use scenarios. After this step too, the researchers intend to make the app publicly available for free.

(pressin.it of 07/29/2023)

